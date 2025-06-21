Follow on Google News
Authentise includes Autodesk Fusion in New Bundle to Accelerate End-to-End Digital Manufacturing
Best-in-Class Design and Execution Tools Now Available in One Seamless, Affordable Package
By: Authentise
In February, Authentise and Autodesk launched a beta program for a tight integration of workflow management for Additive Manufacturing – deeply integrated into Autodesk's leading CAD/CAM/CAE Solution. It's the first solution to combine cloud-powered automation, such as nesting and simulation, with local control for manual edits and seamless machine connectivity inside an end-to-end workflow.
This next step in their collaboration comes on the heels of enthusiastic reception at AMUG 2025, where major manufacturers expressed strong interest in the combined solution. The bundle addresses a growing demand in the market: reliable, automated manufacturing tools that don't require compromises on capability or cost.
"We've seen how compelling this integration is for companies who want a simpler, smarter way to produce parts," said Andre Wegner, CEO of Authentise. "By combining the world-class design and simulation tools of Autodesk Fusion with our agile production management platform, we're giving engineers and manufacturers a full-stack digital thread at a fraction of the effort and risk it usually takes."
The Bundle Offer
Available starting in July 2025, two bundles are now offered through Authentise:
"Authentise is a prime example of the core promise of Fusion's Industry Cloud – a cloud platform with a breadth unseen in the CAD/CAM industry, and which supercharges third parties to build commercially successful applications in any vertical," said Alexander Oster, Director of Additive Manufacturing at Autodesk. "With this bundle, additive manufacturing users have access to a one-stop product that delivers robust workflows with managed execution, traceability, and real-time insights—without needing to jump between disconnected tools."
Proven Workflow, Immediate Impact
The Authentise + Fusion solution is already helping manufacturers dramatically improve throughput, traceability, and decision-making. Tasks such as print time estimation, nesting, build preparation, material tracking, machine data capture and shopfloor actions are now streamlined into a unified experience.
Future releases will continue to deepen the integration, making processes like automated support generation and slicing even more accessible from either platform.
For more information, visit www.authentise.com/
