Authentise Launches ThreadsAPI and ThreadsDoc, Revolutionizing Engineering Documentation with AI

Innovations turn unstructured collaborative data into insights empowering custom plugin development and saving hundreds of hours through the automatic generation of critical engineering documentation such as Technical Data Packages.
By:
 
 
Threadsapi 2
Threadsapi 2
LONDON - Nov. 14, 2024 - PRLog -- Authentise, a leading provider of data-driven manufacturing software, announces the launch of ThreadsDoc, a generative AI extension to its popular Threads engineering collaboration platform. ThreadsDoc automates the generation of templated documents using rich data from engineering collaborations—drastically reducing time and effort in the creation of complex reports. This tool, developed with the support of Boeing is designed to enhance a wide range of use cases, including Technical Data Packages, Risk Assessments, Milestone/Project Reports, Onboarding Briefings, and more.

Built on the robust Threads platform, ThreadsDoc seamlessly integrates the wealth of content generated by engineering teams—from conversations and chats to 3D model annotations and uploaded documents. The result is a draft document that allows users to avoid the typical manual work involved in generating technical documents. Boeing, which supported the development of ThreadsDoc, has already benefited from the tool by drastically reducing the time required to generate Technical Data Packages (TDPs) by up to 150 hours per project, to clear a backlog of over 100 parts.

"The launch of ThreadsDoc represents a significant step forward in accelerating engineering workflows," said Andre Wegner, CEO of Authentise. "By automating the generation of reports from the data already present in engineering discussions and files, we are helping organizations unlock time savings and reduce friction. This is the way to get engineers focused on the most creative tasks and provide all future stakeholders with an easy way to access the work done. In the future, every product won't only include designs, but automated reports that describe the thinking and intent behind the designs."

One of the key features of ThreadsDoc is its built-in intelligence through which evaluates the completeness of a draft document, identifying areas where content may be lacking or weak. In these cases, the system can automatically suggest creating new Threads to engage relevant experts and collaborators in the process. By bringing the right team together to address gaps, Threads enables users to build stronger documents and quickly generate a new draft based on the improved inputs.

Beyond its applications for Technical Data Packages, ThreadsDoc supports diverse documentation needs, such as:
  • Risk Assessments: Automatically compiling the latest inputs from various teams to quickly generate detailed risk analysis reports.
  • Milestone/Project Reports: Seamlessly combining project timelines, updates, and outcomes from multiple collaborators into clear, comprehensive reports.
  • Onboarding Briefings: Helping organizations create structured onboarding documents that leverage the latest information exchanged within engineering teams.

The launch of ThreadsDoc marks a significant advancement in Authentise's mission to equip manufacturers and engineers with data-driven tools that accelerate time-to-market. Additionally, the collaborative data foundation of ThreadsDoc is now accessible to developers for creating new plugins, furthering the success achieved through the integration with Plyable. This expanded access through the newly released ThreadsAPI, empowers enterprises, students, and innovators to develop custom add-ons within Threads, addressing unique challenges and optimizing specific workflows. By leveraging both automated documentation and developer-driven enhancements, Authentise is accelerating product development, fostering alignment across teams, and enabling engineers to concentrate on high-value tasks that drive innovation

For more information, visit www.authentisethreads.com.

**************************

For information, please: visit www.authentisethreads.com

