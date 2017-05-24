News By Tag
CanadaStays Integrates WebRezPro Property Management System
Direct connection streamlines online distribution for vacation rental management
Canada's largest online vacation rental platform, CanadaStays offers travellers unique vacation rental properties across Canada, and in destinations that Canadians travel to most, including the U.S., the Caribbean, Mexico, and South and Central America. The two-way interface between WebRezPro and CanadaStays allows lodging operators to push designated inventory and rates directly from WebRezPro to CanadaStays and its extended distribution network, which includes HomeAway, VRBO, Luxury Rentals and VacationRentals.com, among others. Reservations coming through the CanadaStays network are then sent directly to WebRezPro, with availability automatically adjusted across channels.
Automating this process greatly reduces administrative workload by eliminating the need to manually update availability on CanadaStays, and online reservations in WebRezPro, improving accuracy and reducing overbooking.
"We're very happy to offer our vacation rental operators a seamless connection to such a relevant distribution network through our partnership with CanadaStays,"
"The partnership with WebRezPro is really exciting for us," said Mark Bordo, Chief Executive Officer at CanadaStays. "It means more vacation rental operators will be able to easily list and manage inventory on our platform, giving them access to the millions of travellers who visit CanadaStays every year."
Existing WebRezPro customers can learn more about setting up their account with CanadaStays by calling 1-866-808-6210.
About CanadaStays
Founded in 2008 in Toronto, CanadaStays is Canada's largest vacation rental marketplace with a wide range of vacation properties including cottages, cabins, chalets, condos, lodges and B&B's. CanadaStays also offers travellers unique vacation rental properties in the US, the Caribbean, Mexico and South and Central America. With an easy-to-use backend system and a strong distribution network, CanadaStays provides property owners with a simple and effective marketing solution that gets their property listings in front of millions of people, while providing travellers with unique accommodation options in destinations where they travel to most. Visit http://www.canadastays.com to learn more.
About WebRezPro
WebRezPro is a powerful, easy-to- use cloud property management system for all accommodation types and sizes. The fully integrated and automated system saves lodging operators time and boosts revenue by streamlining and modernizing front desk and back office operations. Bringing the benefits of the cloud to 1,000+ properties in 40 countries, WebRezPro is a product of World Web Technologies Inc., an Internet marketing and software company for tourism and hospitality since 1994. For more information, visit http://www.webrezpro.com.
