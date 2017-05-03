News By Tag
CanadaStays brings five software partner integrations to the platform
Canada's largest vacation rental platform partners with five leaders in channel management to bring customers seamless access to its distribution network
The list of integrated partners includes Escapia, RNS, Streamline, Ciirus, V12.Net.
"We're excited to be working closely with this group of industry leaders. The Canadian vacation rental market is growing rapidly and our goal is to help owners get more exposure, while making it as easy as possible to list and manage properties on our platform," says Nikki Stone, Head of Revenue Strategy at CanadaStays.
Through integration, listing data is pulled over via a feed, eliminating the need to manually build listings on a new platform. It also allows property owners to update listings directly on the source website or software, and see those changes immediately reflected on the CanadaStays site. These two-way integrations also allow for live bookings and quotes to be sent from CanadaStays directly to the booking software.
Listings on the CanadaStays platform are also distributed to a broader network of partners that include HomeAway, VRBO, Tripping and travelalerts.ca.
Existing partner customers can find more information on how to enable their account with CanadaStays by calling 1-866-808-6210 and speaking with an integrations specialist.
For a full up-to-date list of partners and supported features, visit the CanadaStays integration page (https://goo.gl/
About CanadaStays:
Founded in 2008 in Toronto, Ontario, CanadaStays is Canada's largest vacation rental marketplace with an ever growing number of whole-home vacation rental properties including cottages, cabins, chalets and condos. CanadaStays also offers travellers unique vacation rental properties in the US, the Caribbean, Mexico and South and Central America. With an easy-to-use backend system and a strong distribution network, CanadaStays provides property owners with a simple and effective marketing solution that gets their property listings in front of millions of people, while providing travellers with unique accommodation options in destinations where they travel to most.
Contact
Michelle Kanfer
Director of Marketing
***@canadastays.com
