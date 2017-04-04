CanadaStays partners with Domino's Pizza® to celebrate Canada's 150th

Canada's largest vacation rental company and the country's favourite pizza chain team up to bring Canadians 'A Vacation for Celebration' contest.

-- CanadaStays today announces the launch of 'A Vacation for Celebration' contest with Domino's Pizza, rewarding Domino's customers with the opportunity to win one ofprizes, all in celebration of Canada's 150birthday."Canadians are proud to call their country home and love to travel within Canada," said Jeff Kacmarek, VP of Marketing at Domino's. "This is a big year for the country, so we partnered with Canada's largest vacation rental company to give our customers an exciting way to join the celebrations."A 2015 survey commissioned by Leger Marketing on behalf of CanadaStays saw overwhelming support for the Canadian staycation, with 85% of respondents stating they would like to visit a province or territory within Canada over the summer."Between Canada's 150birthday celebrations, our weak dollar, and fluctuating travel policies south of the border, 2017 will be a big year for domestic travel," said Emily Rayson, COO of CanadaStays. "We've already seen a 20% increase in bookings this month compared to the same time last year."According to 81% of survey respondents, Canadians want to explore the country, see friends and family, and find accommodations with good value. With that in mind, CanadaStays, Domino's and Coca-Cola teamed up to give Canadians from coast-to-coast an opportunity to come together and celebrate the country's birthday with pizza and a travel adventure.Canadians are automatically entered to win a free trip when they place their Domino's pizza order online. Winners will be drawn weekly throughout the contest period, which runs from April 10, 2017 to June 18, 2017.For full contest rules and regulations, visit https://goo.gl/YQaHjSFounded in 2008 in Toronto, Ontario, CanadaStays is Canada's largest vacation rental marketplace with more than 60,000 whole-home vacation rental properties including cottages, cabins, chalets and condos. CanadaStays also offers travellers unique vacation rental properties in the US, the Caribbean, Mexico and South and Central America. With an easy-to-use backend system and a strong distribution network, CanadaStays provides property owners with a simple and effective marketing solution that gets their property listings in front of millions of people, while providing travellers with unique accommodation options in destinations where they travel to most.For further information, please contact:Michelle KanferDirector of Marketing, CanadaStays647-925-2709Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza® is the recognized world leader in pizza delivery, with a significant business in carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 13,800 stores in over 85 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of nearly $10.9 billion in 2016, with more than $5.3 billion in the U.S. and more than $5.5 billion internationally. In the fourth quarter of 2016, Domino's had global retail sales of nearly $3.6 billion, with over $1.7 billion in the U.S. and over $1.8 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for over 97% of Domino's stores as of the fourth quarter of 2016. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's reach an estimated $5.6 billion in global digital sales in 2016, and has produced several innovative ordering platforms including Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and text message using a pizza emoji. In late 2015, Domino's announced the design and launch of the DXP®, a purpose-built pizza delivery vehicle, as well as Piece of the Pie Rewards™, its first digital customer loyalty program.For further information, please contact:Jeffrey A. KacmarekVP, Marketing & New Product Development, Domino's Pizza1-519-944-5288