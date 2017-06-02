News By Tag
CanadaStays Partners with Cloudbeds' Myallocator to Empower and Optimize Vacation Rentals
Myallocator by Cloudbeds powers inventory deliverability for tens of thousands of vacation homes and short term housing options in over 115 countries across the globe. With over 300 integrated marketing channels, it has more than any other channel manager on the market.
Cloudbeds created their channel manager, myallocator, to make it easier to connect to online marketplaces. Myallocator saves hosts and property managers time and money by eliminating the need for technical know-how to get listed. It helps operators list their rentals on as many OTAs as they wish with the push of a button. It also exposes their rooms to new marketplaces they might not have known existed.
"Cloudbeds is excited to partner with CanadaStays, which has an incredible inventory of Canadian properties", said Adam Harris, CEO of Cloudbeds. "This new partnership will help existing clients on both myallocator and CanadaStays access new markets that are beneficial to both property owners and travellers."
Founded in 2008 in Toronto, CanadaStays is Canada's largest vacation rental marketplace, with a wide range of of vacation rental properties across Canada including cottages, cabins, chalets and condos, lodges and B&B's. CanadaStays also offers travellers unique vacation rental properties in destinations Canadians travel to the most, including the US, the Caribbean, Mexico and South and Central America. With an easy-to-use backend system and a strong partner distribution network, CanadaStays provides property owners with a simple and effective marketing solution that gets their property listings in front of millions of travellers.
"We're excited to have myallocator integrated on our platform. More property managers will now be able to seamlessly and accurately sync their rates and calendars, while gaining access to millions of travellers who visit CanadaStays every year, making this partnership a win-win for all parties involved." Mark Bordo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at CanadaStays.
Listings on CanadaStays are distributed across a broader network of partners that include HomeAway, VRBO, tripping.com and travelalerts.ca.
Cloudbeds is a global company with over 100 employees. It has international offices in Sao Paulo Brazil, Dublin Ireland, and is headquartered in San Diego, California. Myallocator is part of Cloudbeds' suite of hospitality management software that allows vacation rental owners, hotels, hostels, bed and breakfasts, inns, and more operate every piece of their business.
Existing Cloudbeds customers can find out more about setting up their account on CanadaStays by calling 1-866-808-6210 and speaking with an Account Manager.
To learn more about Cloudbeds, visit https://www.cloudbeds.com?
To find out more about CanadaStays, visit https://canadastays.com.
