Pythagoras' Software and Consultancy Services available on Government G-Cloud 9 Framework
Herman Sadie, Technical Director, Pythagoras commented: "We are delighted that our solutions and services tailored for Local Authorities and Higher Education are available once again on the G-Cloud framework. The framework is the single biggest source of opportunity from the marketplace and our presence is critical to our ongoing growth."
Evolve from Pythagoras is a CRM and Portal solution which builds on Microsoft Dynamics 365 and customises it for Higher Education and Local Authorities. It is an extendable and futureproof system, delivering instant value. It enables universities to achieve a step change in their adoption and deployment of student relationship management; and in Local Authority, to transform service delivery and efficiency.
Suppliers were able to start their application for G-Cloud 9 in March, with all services available to procure on the Digital Marketplace from 22nd May 2017.
