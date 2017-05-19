Notion Press presents "Zeus" by Diamond Sharma

Contact

-- We have all heard of the balance that must be maintained between good and evil, but what happens when the balance tips one way? We have all heard gods have always done a lot for mortals but what if they one day themselves were in bad need of a big favour. And mortals were their only hope. That is something Diamond pondered as he wrote his Mythological fiction "Zeus". He brings together the mythological worlds of three distinct faiths(Persian, Hindu and Islamic) into one exciting tale."Zeus" is centred on the young crown prince of a kingdom called Agrain, named Zeus. Zeus is regularly plagued by nightmares which tell him he might die any moment in life bearing the injuries from the fatal nightmares. A day came in his life when he learnt that he is actually chosen to rid the world of the evil gods. With a prophecy hanging over his head he finds his companions and heads out in search of an army that will help him stop the tyranny of these evil gods.The evil gods themselves ensured that Zeus's journey was not an easy one, all while Zeus himself was wondering how he was supposed to kill extremely powerful and immortal beings like the gods that thwart him at every turn. Diamond ensured that there would never be a dull moment with each sentence he wrote.Written for all those who wish for a little more wonder in the world, this book is ideal for any who wish to quench their thirst for the fantastic. The book is now available on multiple stores which are all listed here:Diamond is a twenty seven year old young lad hailing from Panchkula, a beautiful city in Haryana. He is a man of I.T by education but sorcerer by passion. He nearly skimmed himself from I.T to be a sorcerer. He realised that by becoming a writer he can become a sorcerer who could fast forward or rewind or even stop the revolving globe with just his pen's tip. His life took another turn when he decided to write his first book. He began with determination. He hadn't just travelled the highway of his journey but learnt the highway better and loved it more. Not so soon but a day came when he completed his debut novel.That was the day he finally became a Sorcerer.Notion Press has been the backbone of many authors' growth by providing them with its unique Author Incubation Program, which provides the right platform to get published and sell a number of copies in the market. It has been acknowledged by many as a very helpful tool to showcase their talent in this very challenging field of books and publishing.