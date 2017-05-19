News By Tag
Information Security Forum to Discuss the Role of the End User in Upcoming Webcast
Traditionally, organizations have run security awareness initiatives, either standalone or alongside other work, to address unintentional or accidental outcomes. Their expectations were that imparting knowledge would motivate people to take information security seriously and act accordingly, thereby:
· Preventing incidents due to human error
· Detecting such incidents earlier
· Providing a greater resistance to threats turning into incidents
· Delaying the impact of an incident to allow the organization time to respond
· Reducing the overall impact of incidents
However, this reliance on awareness initiatives – and the vast sums that have been spent on them over recent decades – seems to have been misplaced.
During this webcast, Steve Durbin, Managing Director of the ISF, will addresses why organizations need to shift from promoting awareness of the problem to creating solutions and embedding information security behaviors that aﬀect risk positively. Instead of simply making people aware of their information security responsibilities and how they should respond, the answer for businesses of all sizes is to embed positive information security behaviors that will result in "stop and think" behavior becoming a habit and part of an organization's information security culture.
Please register via this link (https://www.brighttalk.com/
About the Information Security Forum
Founded in 1989, the Information Security Forum (ISF) is an independent, not-for-profit association of leading organizations from around the world. The organization is dedicated to investigating, clarifying and resolving key issues in cyber, information security and risk management and developing best practice methodologies, processes and solutions that meet the business needs of its Members.
ISF Members benefit from harnessing and sharing in-depth knowledge and practical experience drawn from within their organizations and developed through an extensive research and work program. The ISF provides a confidential forum and framework, which ensures that Members adopt leading-edge information security strategies and solutions.By working together, ISF Members avoid the major expenditure required to reach the same goals on their own. Consultancy services are available and provide ISF Members and Non-Members with the opportunity to purchase short-term, professional support activities to supplement the implementation of ISF products.
For more information on ISF membership, please visit https://www.securityforum.org/
