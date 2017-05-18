News By Tag
Franklin Chiropractor Battles Your Shoulder Pain
Franklin Chiropractor Dr. Chance Moore battles shoulder pain in Franklin, Tennessee area by educating the public about shoulder health and spine health.
Dr. Moore uses the Directional Non-Force Technique analysis to determine the cause of the problem by checking each body tissue such as bones, ligaments, and discs individually and correcting each separately. This allows for much less force to deliver the corrective adjustments and a very high level of thoroughness and precision. What this means for the patient is a more comfortable and very thorough adjustment that meets their body's individual need.
"I examine each patient to determine what may be causing their shoulder pain and develop a plan that addresses their particular shoulder pain issues." says Dr. Moore. "It is our mission to eliminate sources of pain, nutritional imbalances, or other factors that are inhibiting the patient's ability to function at the highest level and do so pain free."
About White Feather Chiropractic
White Feather Chiropractic is a holistic low force chiropractic clinic in the Middle Tennessee area. Dr. Chance Moore (http://whitefeatherchiropractic.com)
is a chiropractic physician that utilizes a gentle no popping no cracking technique called Directional Non-Force Technique (http://whitefeatherchiropractic.com)
(DNFT) and other approaches to address your health concerns.
There will be a free Health talk on improving quality of sleep at the location below on Friday, April 14 5:00pm.
White Feather Chiropractic (http://www.whitefeatherchiropractic.com)
330 Mallory Station Road
Suite 27
Franklin, TN 37067
Phone: (615) 415-0125
Website: http://whitefeatherchiropractic.com/
