Franklin Chiropractor Battles Your Shoulder Pain

Franklin Chiropractor Dr. Chance Moore battles shoulder pain in Franklin, Tennessee area by educating the public about shoulder health and spine health.
 
 
FRANKLIN, Tenn. - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- White Feather Chiropractic, a Franklin based chiropractic office, is promoting drug free pain management solutions for chronic shoulder pain related to separations and dislocations through life style choices and chiropractic care. Located inFranklin, TN, Dr. Chance Moore is a chiropractor that uses a safe and gentle technique called Directional Non-Force Technique (DNFT) in which the joints are not cavitated (cracked). Dr. Moore's application of DNFT results in pain relief and prevention with no frightening jolts or twists and may help allow patients to restore function to their joints. Dr. Moore's existing patients in four states have benefited from DNFT and experienced reduced shoulder pain, headaches, foot pain, neck pain, lower back pain, and other symptoms.

Dr. Moore uses the Directional Non-Force Technique analysis to determine the cause of the problem by checking each body tissue such as bones, ligaments, and discs individually and correcting each separately. This allows for much less force to deliver the corrective adjustments and a very high level of thoroughness and precision. What this means for the patient is a more comfortable and very thorough adjustment that meets their body's individual need.

"I examine each patient to determine what may be causing their shoulder pain and develop a plan that addresses their particular shoulder pain issues." says Dr. Moore. "It is our mission to eliminate sources of pain, nutritional imbalances, or other factors that are inhibiting the patient's ability to function at the highest level and do so pain free."

About White Feather Chiropractic

White Feather Chiropractic is a holistic low force chiropractic clinic in the Middle Tennessee area. Dr. Chance Moore (http://whitefeatherchiropractic.com)

is a chiropractic physician that utilizes a gentle no popping no cracking technique called Directional Non-Force Technique (http://whitefeatherchiropractic.com)

(DNFT) and other approaches to address your health concerns.

There will be a free Health talk on improving quality of sleep  at the location below on Friday, April 14  5:00pm.

White Feather Chiropractic (http://www.whitefeatherchiropractic.com)

330 Mallory Station Road

Suite 27

Franklin, TN 37067

Phone: (615) 415-0125

Website: http://whitefeatherchiropractic.com/

Press Releases: http://whitefeatherchiropractic.com/<something-category-press-releases>

PR URL: http://whitefeatherchiropractic.com/<something-else>

