Chiropractor on a Mission to Educate Franklin & Brentwood About Shoulder Pain Treatment Options
Chiropractor Dr. Chance Moore of Franklin TN seeks to educate patients on drug free and non-surgical options to reduce shoulder and rotator cuff pain.
Dr. Chance Moore uses the DNFT analyses to determine the cause of the problem by checking each body tissue such as bones, ligaments, and discs individually and correcting each separately. This allows much lower force adjustments and a high level of precision. What this means for the patient is a more comfortable and very thorough adjustment that meets their body's individual need.
"I work with each patient to determine what may be causing their shoulder pain and develop a plan that addresses their particular issues." says Dr. Moore. "It is our mission at White Feather to alleviate sources of pain, nutritional imbalances, or other factors that are inhibiting the patient's ability to function at the highest level and do so pain free."
About White Feather Chiropractic
White Feather Chiropractic is a holistic low force chiropractic clinic in the Middle Tennessee area. Dr. Chance Moore (http://whitefeatherchiropractic.com/
no-pop-services/)
There will be a free Health talk on improving quality of sleep at the location below on Friday, April 14 5:00pm.
White Feather Chiropractic (http://www.whitefeatherchiropractic.com)
330 Mallory Station Road
Suite 27
Franklin, TN 37067
Phone: (615) 415-0125
Website: http://whitefeatherchiropractic.com/
Press Releases: http://whitefeatherchiropractic.com/<something-
PR URL: http://whitefeatherchiropractic.com/<something-
White Feather Chiropractic
***@whitefeatherchiropractic.com
