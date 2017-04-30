 
Industry News





April 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
30292827262524


Chiropractor on a Mission to Educate Franklin & Brentwood About Shoulder Pain Treatment Options

Chiropractor Dr. Chance Moore of Franklin TN seeks to educate patients on drug free and non-surgical options to reduce shoulder and rotator cuff pain.
 
 
FRANKLIN, Tenn. - April 30, 2017 - PRLog -- White Feather Chiropractic, a Tennessee based chiropractic office, is promoting drug free pain management solutions through life style choices and chiropractic care. Located in Franklin, Dr. Chance Moore is a chiropractic physician that utilizes a gentle no pop no crack technique called Directional Non-Force Technique (DNFT). Dr. Moore's application of DNFT results in pain relief and prevention with no frightening jolts or twists and may help allow patients to restore function to their joints. Dr. Moore's existing patients in four states have benefited from DNFT and experienced reduced shoulder pain, headaches, foot pain, neck pain, lower back pain, and other symptoms.

Dr. Chance Moore uses the DNFT analyses to determine the cause of the problem by checking each body tissue such as bones, ligaments, and discs individually and correcting each separately. This allows much lower force adjustments and a high level of precision. What this means for the patient is a more comfortable and very thorough adjustment that meets their body's individual need.

"I work with each patient to determine what may be causing their shoulder pain and develop a plan that addresses their particular issues." says Dr. Moore. "It is our mission at White Feather to alleviate sources of pain, nutritional imbalances, or other factors that are inhibiting the patient's ability to function at the highest level and do so pain free."

About White Feather Chiropractic

White Feather Chiropractic is a holistic low force chiropractic clinic in the Middle Tennessee area. Dr. Chance Moore (http://whitefeatherchiropractic.com/2017/04/30/common-iss...) is a chiropractic physician that utilizes a gentle no popping no cracking technique called Directional Non-Force Technique (http://whitefeatherchiropractic.com/

no-pop-services/) (DNFT) and other approaches to address your health concerns.

There will be a free Health talk on improving quality of sleep  at the location below on Friday, April 14  5:00pm.

White Feather Chiropractic (http://www.whitefeatherchiropractic.com)

330 Mallory Station Road

Suite 27

Franklin, TN 37067

Phone: (615) 415-0125

Website: http://whitefeatherchiropractic.com/

Press Releases: http://whitefeatherchiropractic.com/<something-category-press-releases>

PR URL: http://whitefeatherchiropractic.com/<something-else>

White Feather Chiropractic
***@whitefeatherchiropractic.com
