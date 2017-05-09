News By Tag
Brentwood Chiropractor on a Mission to Free You of Chronic Shoulder Pain
Brentwood Chiropractor seeks to educate people suffering from chronic shoulder pain related to separations and dislocations. Serving the Franklin and Brentwood area with a chiropractic office located in Cool Springs area of Franklin.
Dr. Chance Moore uses the DNFT analyses to determine the cause of the problem by checking each body tissue such as bones, ligaments, and discs individually and correcting each separately. This allows for far less force to deliver the adjustments and a very high level of precision. What this means for the patient is a more comfortable and very thorough adjustment that meets their body's individual need.
"I work with each patient to determine what may be causing their shoulder pain and develop a plan that addresses their particular shoulder pain issues." says Dr. Moore. "It is our mission at White Feather to alleviate sources of pain, nutritional imbalances, or other factors that are inhibiting the patient's ability to function at the highest level and do so pain free."
About White Feather Chiropractic
White Feather Chiropractic is a holistic low force chiropractic clinic in the Middle Tennessee area. Dr. Chance Moore (http://whitefeatherchiropractic.com/
no-pop-services/)
(DNFT) and other approaches to address your health concerns.
There will be a free Health talk on improving quality of sleep at the location below on Friday, April 14 5:00pm.
White Feather Chiropractic (http://www.whitefeatherchiropractic.com)
330 Mallory Station Road
Suite 27
Franklin, TN 37067
Phone: (615) 415-0125
Website: http://whitefeatherchiropractic.com/
Press Releases: http://whitefeatherchiropractic.com/<something-
PR URL: http://whitefeatherchiropractic.com/<something-
