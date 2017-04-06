News By Tag
Sleep Better Franklin, TN & Brentwood, TN
White Feather Chiropractic Full Service Chiropractic Office with Service to Franklin TN and Surrounding Area is Educating the Public on Improving Quality of Sleep
Dr. Chance Moore uses the DNFT analyses to determine the cause of the problem by checking each body tissue such as bones, ligaments, and discs individually and correcting each separately. This allows much lower force adjustments and a high level of precision. What this means for the patient is a more comfortable and very thorough adjustment that meets their body's individual need.
"I work with each patient to determine what may be causing their Sleep
About White Feather Chiropractic
White Feather Chiropractic is a holistic low force chiropractic clinic in the Middle Tennessee area. Dr. Chance Moore
There will be a free Health talk on improving quality of sleep at the location below on Friday, April 14 5:00pm.
White Feather Chiropractic (http://www.whitefeatherchiropractic.com)
330 Mallory Station Road
Suite 27
Franklin, TN 37067
Phone: (615) 415-0125 (tel:%28615%
Website: http://whitefeatherchiropractic.com/
Press Releases:
PR URL:
Contact
White Feather Chiropractic Dr. Chance Moore DC
***@whitefeatherchiropractic.com
