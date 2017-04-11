News By Tag
Chance Moore, DC of White Feather Chiropractic Spreads Awareness About Autism Spectrum Disorder
Franklin Cool Springs Chiropractor serving Franklin, Brentwood, and Thompson Station Spreading Awareness About Autism Spectrum Disorder.
White Feather Chiropractic, a Tennessee based chiropractic office, is proud to be promoting awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). New to Franklin, Dr. Chance Moore is a chiropractor that utilizes a gentle no-popping no-cracking technique called Directional Non-Force Technique® (DNFT®). Dr. Moore's application of DNFT® and advanced knowledge of nutrition can help to promote a healthy nervous system and lower levels of inflammation in the nervous system, gut, and entire body.
Dr. Chance Moore in addition to his Doctorate in Chiropractic has a Bachelors of Science in Dietetics and Human Nutrition from the Univeristy of Arkansas, and although Dr. Chance Moore is not a registered dietician, he has had extensive coursework in nutritional therapy.
"It has been shown that children with autism experience inflammation in certain regions of their brain." says Dr. Moore. "It is our mission at White Feather to alleviate the inflammation and other sources of incoordination within the nervous system that patients with ASD, or any other condition for that matter, are facing. By reducing inflammation through diet and chiropractic care as well as providing corrective stimulation to the patient in an amount that does not overload their nervous system, we may reduce the patient's symptoms. While there is no cure for ASD, treatments promoting healthy bodies, and healthy nervous systems seem to be providing children with reduced symptom days."
About White Feather Chiropractic
White Feather Chiropractic is a relaxing low force chiropractic clinic in Williamson County Tennessee. Dr. Chance Moore is a chiropractic physician that utilizes a gentle no popping no cracking technique called Directional Non-Force Technique® (DNFT®).
Contact Info
White Feather Chiropractic
330 Mallory Station Road
Suite 27
Franklin, TN 37067
Phone: (615) 415-0125
Website: http://whitefeatherchiropractic.com/
Press Releases: http://whitefeatherchiropractic.com/
PR URL: http://whitefeatherchiropractic.com/
Media Contact
Dr. Chance Moore DC
615-415-0125
@whitefeatherchiropractic.com
Contact
***@whitefeatherchiropractic.com
