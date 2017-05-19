Stay and get to know about the home stead of animateness - Pobitora

Pobitota a small place in Assam, mainly known for Indian one horned rhinos and gamut of birds. a true heaven for wild life lovers.

-- Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary is one of the famous wild areas in India. It is a wildlife area in the Morigaon dist. of Assam. It is located about 30 kilometers east of Guwahati. A one-hour drive through the road passing the Brahmaputra and a small part of the village of Mayong will take you to this amazing place.Who are always excited about wildlife and animals, it is the right time for you to give it a shot. Wildlife naturally refers to an undomesticated animal, but it actually is a full view of flora & fauna that includes plants, birds, fungi that grow wild in the area without the help of mankind. People who are curious to know about unknown species of bird, plants or anything, wildlife is the main key to solving their query-riddles. The midnight sky, the full moon, whisper of the wind, melody of birds, and exotic smell of woods will reveal the undiscovered things to you. Wildlife and forests are fantastic destinations for forest enthusiast, campers or anyone who's curious to know more about undiscovered things.Places to see in the Pabitora include GarangaBeel pond and the Hanging Bridge. Jeep safaris and elephant rides are major activities are arranged by management that gravitates every tourists' eyeballs. The major point of attraction of this Wildlife Sanctuary is the Indian One-horned Rhinoceros. You might see more than 90 rhinoceros on the fields. . Pobitora, came into spotlight when One-Horned Rhino was spotted in the year 1960-62. Before that, this place was originally a grazing reserve of Nagaon district. This petite place is definitely adventurous while being relaxing at the same time. Apart from them, you get to see the wild board, several varieties of birds, deer, buffaloes and much more.In case you want to add up to your experience, paying a visit to Kaziranga National Park, Manas National Park, valleys and hills of incredible Assam is a must-to-do job. Sipping on to the Assam tea will be the cherry on the top of your experience. While heading back home, Assam silk is something that will leave a broad smile on your wife's and mother's face.The bottom line is, paying a visit to theis worth the money you shell out for the trip.