Pobitora - A Soul Satisfying Wildlife Adventure

Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary
GUWAHATI, India - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Assam, mostly known for the ultimate efforts it has put on nature and wildlife, is one of the most appealing tourist places in India. The best gift which is given by Mother Nature is the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary.  Pobitora or Pobitora Wildlife sanctuary is located in the coastal plain of the river Brahmaputra, in Morigaon, Assam. The expansion of this protected area is 38.81 sqr km, oriented between 26°12' N to 26°15' N latitude and 26°12' E to 26°15' E longitude. Pobitora, came into the spotlight when One-Horned Rhino was spotted in the year 1960-62. Before that, this place was originally a grazing reserve of Nagaon district. This petite place is definitely adventurous while being relaxing at the same time.

People who are always excited about the exotic smell of flora and are enthusiastic to explore unknown wildlife species, Pobitora will give them the exact meaning of wildlife and woods. Though the Kaziranga sanctuary is more famous for its large area, but Pobitora introduces one with one of the most treasured mammals on earth, One-Horned Rhinoceros. There are fair chances that you might come across 90 such rhinos. Tourists will also get to know about the freshwater river Dolphin, wild Buffaloes, Pied Hornbills and also a bunch of several unique residential birds. If census data is to be followed, there were 26 species of birds in Pobitora in 2012 along with approx. 5000 migratory birds and 100 cranes. The jeep ride and elephant ride are the catchiest activities for tourists in the sanctuary.

For those tourists who are really interested in getting to this place, you'll get full information about your transit. From Guwahati, NH-37 leads to a small village Chamata, where from a left to the PWD road leads to Pobitora. Another roadway to reach the place is to take the route from Guwahati to Mayong via Chandrapur that connects Guwahati with upper Assam. The nearest rail station is Jagiroad, which is well connected to Guwahati. Buses are also available from Morigaon. Last but not the least, by air, Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati is the nearest airport. This place is semi dry hot in summer and cold in Winter. Best time to pay a visit to Pobitora is November to February.

Besides Pobitora, Assam offers a lot of options to boost your experience that includes Manas National Park, Kaziranga National Park, Brahmaputra river side, Lal Ganesh mandir, Bhuvaneswari temple, Vivekananda kali mandir and many more.

For more information, visit http://pobitora.com/

Assam: Not just tea; a lot more wild-see

Indian Rhino; Assam says,"Yes! INO"

Pobitora: The word for exotic fauna & flora.

Pobitora wood: A turn-on to the mood.

Wildlife in Assam;  not a phantasm.

