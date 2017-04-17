Pobitora - A place of one horned rhinos

Media Contact

-- The Pobitora or Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary is one of the notable wild field in India. This is a wildlife area in the Morigaon district of Assam. It is located about thirty km. east of Guwahati. It is a one-hour drive through the road passing a river Brahmaputra and a small part of the village of Mayong. Travelers can see in pobitora include Hanging bridge and Ganga Beel pond. Elephant rides and Jeep rides are leading activities are arranged by management.Pobitota is normally famous for One-Horned Rhinoceros, you may come across see more than nighty Rhinos in this sanctuary. The Great One-Horned Rhinoceros is normally found in India, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan. On the IUCN Red List it is listed as Vulnerable, as populations are restricted and parted to less than 7,000 sq mi. or 20,000 km. the quality and extent of the Rhinoceros more important habitat, riverine forest, and alluvial grassland, is deliberated to be in decline due to livestock encroachment and human. But nowadays excessive hunting and agriculture development compressed their range extremely to southern Nepal and eleven sites in northern India. Besides that, the gamut of birds, deer, wild board, buffaloes is also an interesting point of Pobitora.For those tourists who are really wanted to get in this place, here is a full information about transportation. From Guwahati through NH-37 a small village Chamata is reached, from here turning left to PWD road leads to Pobitora, another option is Guwahati to Mayong via Chandrapur, this alley connects Guwahati with upmost Assam. The nearest rail station is Jagiroad, this is linked to Guwahati. Buses also available from Morigaon and via airplane people can also reach to this place, the nearest airport is GopiNathBoodoloi International Airport, Guwahati. Pobitora is semi-dry hot in summer season and cold in Winter. Best time to visit Pobitora is November to February.If you want to acclimate your experience you can visit Manash National Park, Kaziranga National Park, valleys and hills of Assam. Apart from Pobitora, Assam has a lot of option to expand your experience like Brahmaputra river side, Uma Nanda temple, Bathowmandir, NaamGhar temple, Lal Ganesh mandir, Bhuvaneswari temple, Vivekananda kali mandir and much more.The bottom line is paying a visit tois worth for the people, who are want to explore and expand their experience.