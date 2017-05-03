News By Tag
Pobitora: Exhaustive species in a smaller area
This amazing and peace-loving creation of the nature had to pay the price for human's interception for their greed. The rhino's were uninterruptedly hunted for their precious skin, bones, and horns. These all, in turn, made the Great Indian One-horned Rhino be put into the league of endangered species. Thanks to the strict initiatives taken by the Indian and the State Government of Assam over past decade that the count of the mammal has not only sustained but also started recovering. Watching this amazing mammal right in front of the eyes is unquestionably a once in a lifetime opportunity. To experience this at least once and for all, all you need to do is to visit the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary.
The sanctuary is situated in Assam's Morigaon district, 30km to the east of Guwahati. An hour drive through the Mayong village and across the Brahmaputra River will take you to the Pobitora as soon as you encounter the Hanging Bridge and the Ganga Beel pond. Once you are in the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, it is very certain that you will come across this Great Indian One-horned Rhino in small groups varying from 4 to 6. This 40 sq km (approx) started the preservation of the Great One-horned Rhinoceros with at most 10 numbers. The sanctuary did put most of the efforts since then to preserve and recover the count of the mammal in its wildlife area. As a result, the sanctuary is densely populated with the rhino in the present day.
That's not all about the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary. If adventures associated with the exploration of wildlife geographical terrains and flora & fauna is considered, one is certainly going to enjoy the elephant rides and the safari jeep rides across the area to the fullest. It is the management of the sanctuary and the tourism department of the state who have to be thanked for the same. The sanctuary is the home for many other endangered and vulnerable species as well. The list includes the Gangetic River Dolphins, wild buffaloes, leopards, barking deers and even the Oriental Pied Hornbills. The wildlife area being smaller and quite compact, the Pobitora is one of the most sought destinations amongst the travellers as just a day's trip and a safari ride is enough to make them explore the wilder, yet peaceful side of the Assam.
For more details visit: http://www.pobitora.com/
