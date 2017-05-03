 
News By Tag
* Pobitora
* Pobitora wildlife sanctuary
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Guwahati
  Assam
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
9876543

Pobitora: Exhaustive species in a smaller area

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Pobitora
Pobitora wildlife sanctuary

Industry:
Travel

Location:
Guwahati - Assam - India

Subject:
Websites

GUWAHATI, India - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Whenever it comes to North-East India, Assam has always topped the list of attraction amongst the Seven Sister States in India. Assam is not just only about the well acknowledged tea, but also a state in India that has put rigorous steps forward to culture, preserve and conserve the flora and fauna that Mother Nature has blessed it with. The state is rich in terms of geographical terrains and biodiversity. However the Kaziranga National Park has a greater protected geographical area for the existing biodiversity, but the endangered Great Indian One-horned Rhinoceros is outnumbered in the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary.

This amazing and peace-loving creation of the nature had to pay the price for human's interception for their greed. The rhino's were uninterruptedly hunted for their precious skin, bones, and horns. These all, in turn, made the Great Indian One-horned Rhino be put into the league of endangered species. Thanks to the strict initiatives taken by the Indian and the State Government of Assam over past decade that the count of the mammal has not only sustained but also started recovering. Watching this amazing mammal right in front of the eyes is unquestionably a once in a lifetime opportunity. To experience this at least once and for all, all you need to do is to visit the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary.

The sanctuary is situated in Assam's Morigaon district, 30km to the east of Guwahati.  An hour drive through the Mayong village and across the Brahmaputra River will take you to the Pobitora as soon as you encounter the Hanging Bridge and the Ganga Beel pond. Once you are in the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, it is very certain that you will come across this Great Indian One-horned Rhino in small groups varying from 4 to 6. This 40 sq km (approx) started the preservation of the Great One-horned Rhinoceros with at most 10 numbers. The sanctuary did put most of the efforts since then to preserve and recover the count of the mammal in its wildlife area. As a result, the sanctuary is densely populated with the rhino in the present day.

That's not all about the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary. If adventures associated with the exploration of wildlife geographical terrains and flora & fauna is considered, one is certainly going to enjoy the elephant rides and the safari jeep rides across the area to the fullest. It is the management of the sanctuary and the tourism department of the state who have to be thanked for the same. The sanctuary is the home for many other endangered and vulnerable species as well. The list includes the Gangetic River Dolphins, wild buffaloes, leopards, barking deers and even the Oriental Pied Hornbills. The wildlife area being smaller and quite compact, the Pobitora is one of the most sought destinations amongst the travellers as just a day's trip and a safari ride is enough to make them explore the wilder, yet peaceful side of the Assam.

For more details visit: http://www.pobitora.com/

Media Contact
Arijit Purkayastha
9954055553
info@koyelitravels.in
End
Source:
Email:***@koyelitravels.in
Posted By:***@koyelitravels.in Email Verified
Tags:Pobitora, Pobitora wildlife sanctuary
Industry:Travel
Location:Guwahati - Assam - India
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share