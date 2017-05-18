News By Tag
Pythagoras Awarded Marketing Master of the Year 2017 at Valo Partner Summit
Pythagoras were honoured at the summit for –
· The dedication staff demonstrate in their work;
· A well-done and fresh Valo web presence, highlighting the Partnership;
· For arranging successful and professional Lunch & Learn webinars for selected industries, i.e. Not for Profit and Professional Services;
· Pythagoras branded demo environment with localised content;
· Pythagoras' capability to deliver Valo demonstrations;
· Good alignment of the product with the Pythagoras brand to present an attractive solution to customers and prospects.
Lee Wise, Head of Marketing, Pythagoras commented: "We are extremely proud to have won the marketing award and everyone at Pythagoras is excited at the growing opportunity to deliver Valo intranets in the UK. This opportunity potential will only grow further as we continue to dive our industry aligned webinars and awareness campaigns throughout 2017."
Stephen Port, Senior Consultant, Pythagoras, commented: 'Valo Intranets by Pythagoras offers our customers a modern, cost effective intranet solution that provides their users the ability to easily leverage all the capabilities of SharePoint and Office 365 in one place. Our 30-day Proof of Concept package enables customers to explore the full functionality of Valoand understand how it will meet their business needs. After purchase, we offer a User Adoption package and bespoke consultancy to the customer to make any additional customisations to the product. Valo Intranets by Pythagoras can also be delivered in a significantly shorter time scale than other intranets on the market.'
Tiina Manninen, Product Marketing Manager, Valo, commented: 'Huge congratulations!
The Valo Partner awards recognises the contributions and success of Valo's partners and shine the light on partnerships, who have shown special dedication to working with Valo. This award brings together the most impressive, attractive and influential Valo Intranet marketing, campaigns, promotions and activities relating to acquisition of new Valo Intranet customers.
For more information, please view the Pythagoras website http://www.pythagoras.co.uk
Contact
Claire Pearce, Senior Marketing Content Executive
***@pythagoras.co.uk
