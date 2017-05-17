News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
PharMedQuest Achieves Accreditation with ACHC
Achieving accreditation is a process where healthcare organizations demonstrate compliance with national standards. Accreditation by ACHC reflects an organization's dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care.
"We are extremely proud to receive ACHC accreditation for Specialty Pharmacy and we are especially pleased that we received an Oncology distinction. ACHC accreditation speaks to the fact that PharMedQuest is a quality driven organization that incorporates quality principles in every facet of services we provide." Duane Saikami, COO.
ACHC is a not-for-profit organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986. ACHC has become synonymous with providing value, integrity, and the industry's best customer service.
PharMedQuest demonstrates its commitment to quality care. The organization's vision is to energize and empower its healthcare communities to improve the lives of the patients it serves.
ABOUT PHARMEDQUEST PharMedQuest, an Inc. 5000 company, delivers the highest cost-effective care to Patients by investing in optimal resources to build transformational & innovative tools, knowledge, and management for Clinicians & Payors. Our consulting experience allows us to provide the most robust process, comprehensive insight and sustainable value for our clients. Services include medical benefit management, 340B management, acute & chronic disease patient management and specialty pharmacy services. For more information about PharMedQuest call (714) 364-4008 or visit www.PharMedQuest.com.
Contact
PharMedQuest
***@pharmedquest.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse