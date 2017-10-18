 
News By Tag
* Healthcare
* Specialty
* Management
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Brea
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
24232221201918

PharMedQuest Announces ARC™'s Radiation Oncology Program

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Healthcare
Specialty
Management

Industry:
Health

Location:
Brea - California - US

Subject:
Services

BREA, Calif. - Oct. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- PharMedQuest proudly announces the addition of Radiation Oncology to the growing list of treatment and diagnostic modalities that ARC™ manages for payers and providers. ARC™ is a medical benefit management solution that effectively navigates the clinical and cost complexities of high-cost injectable or infused medications typically used to treat complex diseases such as cancer and auto-immune conditions.

"Radiotherapy is an integral part of the multidisciplinary approach to treating many types of cancers.  Since many oncology medications are given concurrently with radiation, ARC™'s new Radiation Oncology program will help ensure we provide a comprehensive evaluation of treatment plans for payers, providers and patients, "  Anthony Lam, MD, PharMedQuest's Chief Medical Officer.

In addition to evaluating the use of oncology injectables in the context of concurrent radiation, the ARC™ Radiation Oncology program will also assist clients in evaluating various radiation dosing schedules as well as subtypes of radiotherapy.  Radiation oncology, similar to medical oncology, is undergoing significant transformation creating payer and provider challenges in optimizing clinical and financial outcomes for patients.

ARC's new Radiation Oncology Program can be a more cost-effective provider-centric alternative to traditional radiation oncology benefit managers for the benefit of payer, providers and patients.

ABOUT PHARMEDQUEST PharMedQuest, an Inc. 5000 company, delivers the highest cost-effective care to Patients wcj by investing in optimal resources to build transformational & innovative tools, knowledge, and management for Clinicians & Payors.  Our consulting experience allows us to provide the most robust process, comprehensive insight and sustainable value for our clients. PharMedQuest is ACHC accredited with a distinction in Oncology and services include ARC™ medical benefit management, P340B® management, ACE acute & chronic disease patient management and specialty pharmacy services. For more information about PharMedQuest call (714) 364-4008 or visit http://www.PharMedQuest.com.

Contact
PharMedQuest
***@pharmedquest.com
End
Source:
Email:***@pharmedquest.com Email Verified
Tags:Healthcare, Specialty, Management
Industry:Health
Location:Brea - California - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PharMedQuest PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share