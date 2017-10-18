News By Tag
PharMedQuest Announces ARC™'s Radiation Oncology Program
"Radiotherapy is an integral part of the multidisciplinary approach to treating many types of cancers. Since many oncology medications are given concurrently with radiation, ARC™'s new Radiation Oncology program will help ensure we provide a comprehensive evaluation of treatment plans for payers, providers and patients, " Anthony Lam, MD, PharMedQuest's Chief Medical Officer.
In addition to evaluating the use of oncology injectables in the context of concurrent radiation, the ARC™ Radiation Oncology program will also assist clients in evaluating various radiation dosing schedules as well as subtypes of radiotherapy. Radiation oncology, similar to medical oncology, is undergoing significant transformation creating payer and provider challenges in optimizing clinical and financial outcomes for patients.
ARC's new Radiation Oncology Program can be a more cost-effective provider-centric alternative to traditional radiation oncology benefit managers for the benefit of payer, providers and patients.
ABOUT PHARMEDQUEST PharMedQuest, an Inc. 5000 company, delivers the highest cost-effective care to Patients wcj by investing in optimal resources to build transformational & innovative tools, knowledge, and management for Clinicians & Payors. Our consulting experience allows us to provide the most robust process, comprehensive insight and sustainable value for our clients. PharMedQuest is ACHC accredited with a distinction in Oncology and services include ARC™ medical benefit management, P340B® management, ACE acute & chronic disease patient management and specialty pharmacy services. For more information about PharMedQuest call (714) 364-4008 or visit http://www.PharMedQuest.com.
