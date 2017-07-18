News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
PharMedQuest Partners with Watts Health Center
PharMedQuest and Watts Health Center will be contracted together for pharmacy services through PharMedQuest's central fill pharmacy. "We are proud to serve the pharmacy needs of the community," said Meera Hasolkar, Pharmacy Group Director for PharMedQuest.
Watts Health Center services focus on HIV, AIDS Drug Assistance Program (ADAP), and Hepatitis C. PharMedQuest and Watts Health Center's mutual goal is to eradicate Hepatitis C within Watts Health Center's patient base. PharMedQuest is able to help manage complex disease states with their ACE team, a program dedicated to being a personal aid to patients. This partnership will begin on October 1, 2017.
ABOUT PHARMEDQUEST PharMedQuest, an Inc. 5000 company, delivers the highest cost-effective care to Patients by investing in optimal resources to build transformational & innovative tools, knowledge, and management for Clinicians & Payors. Our consulting experience allows us to provide the most robust process, comprehensive insight and sustainable value for our clients. PharMedQuest is ACHC accredited with a distinction in Oncology and services include ARC™ medical benefit management, P340B® management, ACE acute & chronic disease patient management and specialty pharmacy services. For more information about PharMedQuest call (714) 364-4008 or visit www.PharMedQuest.com.
Contact
PharMedQuest
***@pharmedquest.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse