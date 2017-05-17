News By Tag
Maximum productivity & efficiency in first-level support: UC Point launches bot development & progr
Development & programming of intelligent bots to support enterprise service helpdesk as a "User Entry Portal"
· Easy integration into a web page as a chat entry and application with Skype / Skype for Business and Cortana
· Accumulation of all available knowledge resources for immediate self-help
· Continuous development and improvement of the bots due to self-learning algorithms and cognitive services
· Return-on-Investment within very short time
Cologne, May 23rd, 2017. UC Point (https://www.uc-
"Many companies already have a number of documents, articles, and manuals at hand that can easily help answer inquiries with little effort. Nevertheless, employees and customers often turn directly to a personal contact, because they do not know exactly where they can find such documents," explains Markus P. Keller, CEO and founder of UC Point. The result: Even with easy-to-manage inquiries, which can easily be answered from readily available information, an IT support request is activated and the ticketing process is triggered regardless of the complexity of the request.
Smart bots (https://www.uc-
"Today customers and employees expect immediate help and answers. Companies have to cope with this change and not only provide quick answers, but also qualitative input," adds Keller. Bots can easily be used and integrated into the channels that already exist and are being used by users, for example in a website, or in parts of Office 365, e.g. Microsoft teams using Skype for Business as a communications platform. "The advantage for users is obvious: they can start their communication directly from the channel in which they are already located," says Markus P. Keller. They will stay in a familiar environment. This is an important point, which ensures rapid acceptance of the new technology as well as high satisfaction.
For enterprises, there are plenty advantages to use a bot. The better qualification of first-level inquiries reduces the overall workload because fewer tickets have to be created and IT support and help desk have more capacities for complex questions. In addition, the costs for the planning, implementation and use of bots are amortized within very short time.
UC Point offers interested companies not only the technology, but also supports them in the crucial points before, including planning the concept of bot integration and processes and defining where the future bot is used, whom it serves and which content should be integrated. "We develop tailored solutions built on our customer`s need and environment. This includes, for example, business process analysis in the helpdesk. Here we look closely at the systems used, because a bot must be able to transfer a first-level request that cannot be answered directly to the next support level. For that, we need to program interfaces to the existing ticket system," adds Markus P. Keller.
However, a working bot does not end with programming and commissioning. "Thanks to the self-learning algorithms and cognitive services, a bot continually improves the quality of responses and learns consistently through questions, formulations, and typing errors." UC Point provides a full-scale service from a single source, from planning through implementation to optimization and improving existing bots.
To learn more about new bot development & programming services by UCP please click here: https://www.uc-
About UC Point
UC Point, founded in 1998, is a leading provider of global Unified Communications & Collaboration services. The holistic service offerings include managed services, as well as, dedicated offerings such as network analysis, Skype for Business roll out support, and worldwide 24/7 premier support. In 2012, UC Point was elected as the first worldwide Microsoft „Global Premier Support Lync Partner". Three years later, the award winning company is named a Microsoft Skype for Business Partner for new meetings and voice services in Office 365. Today, UC Point has become a market leader for Skype for Business and Enterprise Voice with a customer base in over 60 countries.
