UC Point joins Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider program and becomes ne
• One-stop shop Office 365 services: consulting, deployment, support and billing of licenses directly from UC Point • Maximum flexibility with full Office 365 services from a single source
"In all reality, customers do not want to shop around for a long time. They want complete end-to-end services from a single source. This begins with a comprehensive discussion of which Office 365 scenarios fit perfectly for your company, right up to the migration of on-premises to the cloud, as well as, support thereafter. As a direct partner and MS Cloud Solution Provider we can now better respond to the individual needs of our customers, offering a one-stop shop where they can get everything they need for a successful start in the cloud and long-term use of Office 365," said Jochen Wilde, Director of Services at UC Point. This includes some longer test options for Office 365, reduced licensing terms, uniform invoicing and handling, as well as, improved support and access to Microsoft resources directly through UC Point. On request, interested customers can also receive Office 365 licenses as part of a proof-of-concept. "Especially when planning a global roll-out, negotiations about the right products and licenses can take up a lot of time. With a proof-of-concept, customers can easily acquire necessary resources relevant for the POC and its duration, "says Wilde.
Most importantly, clients at UC Point find an Office 365 solution that best suits their individual requirements and business cases. "Companies often do not know which Office 365 plans are relevant to them, or how they can integrate Office 365 into their existing IT and communications infrastructures. With our expertise, we not only support the deployment and operation of the IT environment, but start by accompanying our customers from the dawn of their cloud-strategy, thus paving the way for seamless communication and collaboration in Office 365," adds Jochen Wilde. For example, UC Point offers a free Office 365 workshop to help customers better prepare for the modern workplace in the cloud and help facilitate a decision-making process for the Office 365 plans that are right for them. This personalized, interactive workshop provides insights into the most important Office 365 applications, takes approximately three hours and is completed on-site with interested customers. Up to ten decision-makers can experience the workshop together and learn the advantages of mobile work in the cloud without having to travel to a training center.
However, our "one-stop shop" approach doesn't compromise flexibility. Customers not only gain access to new technologies, they can rely on the consulting expertise of a Cloud Solutions Provider to help them find the best fit for an Office 365 solution, all while enjoying the benefits of having a fixed contract and single point of contact for all questions cloud.
