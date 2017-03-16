News By Tag
UC Point receives IT Innovation award for the third consecutive year
• UC-Interop convinces jury in the category „Communication" • Seamlessly connect conferencing platforms from different vendors with Office 365 and Skype for Business
The new interoperability solution, UC-Interop, places UC Point among the top ranked candidates presenting an exceptionally innovative IT solution with many benefits for small and medium businesses (SMBs), namely enabling a seamless connection of conferencing devices and platforms from different vendors with Microsoft Office 365 and Skype for Business. Visitors of the international IT conference CeBIT in Hannover, Germany this week can experience the advantages of UC Interop first-hand (hall 12, booth E22/1).
UC-Interop offers companies a low-cost and Office 365-certified solution for their existing collaboration infrastructures – regardless if they are on-premise, hybrid, or completely from the cloud. This allows a Cisco, Lifesize, Polycom or Avaya room system user to participate in a Skype for Business Meeting with just one click. The special advantage: Compared to conventional bridging solutions - which require more time, resources and technical effort to implement and use – UC-Interop optimally distributes the conferencing load between both conferencing units without the need for time-consuming installation by IT.UC Point offers UC-Interop as a managed service that is bundled with modular support services. Customers therefore benefit from a low-cost "pay-as-you-
„Receiving the IT Innovation award for our third consecutive year is an exciting accomplishment. This award emphasizes our continuous effort to position remote work in small and medium businesses and provide sustainable solutions for increased efficiency and productivity,"
Until the end of this week visitors of the international IT conference and exhibit CeBIT can experience the advantages of UC-Interop live at booth E22/1 in exhibit hall 12 where the experts at UC Point are presenting how easily the new solution can be integrated into the existing communications infrastructures of small and medium businesses.
More information is available here (http://uc-interop.com/
