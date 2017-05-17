 
News By Tag
* Electric Screen
* Projection Screens
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Electronics
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Garden Grove
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
23222120191817

Power screens soothing your eyes to feel a unique viewing experience

Yes you are in the créme de la créme of the screen universe which will be giving you a convenient and effortless viewing experience than manual screens.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Electric Screen
Projection Screens

Industry:
Electronics

Location:
Garden Grove - California - US

Subject:
Products

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- To add a professional touch to a conference or board room and instant "wow" factor in a home theatre setting by its availability in ceiling-recessed, wall-mounted, ceiling hung (external), or ascending floor models, we would want to go ahead and try out unique things.  Compared to manual or fixed screen, there are some which are somewhat more complex to install as they require a power source to operate. Be it a wall mounted, ceiling mounted, ceiling recessed, tab-tensioned or non-tab tensioned or whatever be the purpose of application you need, we combine the perfect screen with the perfect control option to put forward a quality product that delivers flawless performance. You have to match the aspect ratio of the screen to the aspect ratio or resolution of your projector before you could choose the perfect electric projector screen for your installation. This produces a projected image perfectly fitting your new screen maximising the image size. As your image will reach the high-contrast black edges of the screen - rather than surrounding the image with white space, results will get better and better. We deal in a wide variety of these at great prices with a choice for the screen to be wall or ceiling mounted. From Standard Electric, to Twin Motor, Tab-Tensioned and Ceiling Recessed, our in house collection will leave you in utter amazement. Here is a peep into different options we provide reasoning out its worthiness when it comes to buying and how we can help you find the ideal screen solution for your needs.

Electric Screens in our store suffice and look in to every need of your viewing experience. Watching your favourite films on the big screen can be a lot of fun but you are hesitant to visit the theatre or hosting your own movie nights may be one of the options you opt for. Performing well under all conditions cannot come with MAGICAL surface. Therefore, type of video projection surface you choose is an important aspect in every projector screen purchase that should be well thought off. This selection can turn out to be confusing - even frustrating for many in the market for a projection screen unfortunately. For more details visit at http://elitescreens.com/products/electric-wall-ceiling-pr...

With a wide range of projection screen arrays in an equally vast choice of projection surfaces to suit different presentation media, Projection screen manufacturers  has plethora of options guaranteeing apt solutions irrespective of your needs and application constraints. You may easily end up going for the your application unless you are well informed. Depending much on your setup and constraints within environment, these selection criteria vary. Factors which play an important role in deciding which surface to use are ambient light conditions, its placement, image brightness, resolution, room configuration, budget constraints, etc. Screen maintenance is an equally important factor often ignored. Visit our online as well as in house store for a valuable journey to make the most of it in a comfortable manner. For more details visit at http://elitescreens.com/

Media Contact
Grance Shin
5624838198
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Electric Screen, Projection Screens
Industry:Electronics
Location:Garden Grove - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Elite Screens PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share