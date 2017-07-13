 
Things to look for in an HD screen projector

Screen projectors are of various types and choosing one can become a challenging job. Find out what are the best things to look for before choosing a screen for your projector.
 
 
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- If you are the owner of a projector, a screen is what you need next. A projector without a screen may not be of much use, although some may argue about the advantage of using a wall. The bigger question here is how to select a good screen for your projector. Selective a television set may sound easier at this point because it comes with a screen. You may find it hard to pick one given the fact that there are several choices to be made from. However, let us take you on a guided tour of the same.

What should you look for?

1. Size: While most of the modern projectors are capable of creating an image which is 100 inch in size, each projector has its own varied image creating capacity. Choose the size of your screen based on the size of your room.  So, given the normal 8 inches ceiling height, you know exactly where your projector is going to start. However, make sure that it does not get too near to the base so that it interferes with your vision.

2. Proportions ratio: This refers to the ratio between the width and the height of the screen. Usually a screen would be 16x9 and while most of the projectors are also 16x9, some may not be within that same capacity as the screen. However, you can still project a big movie onto a big screen with the help of your HD projector screen. The simple way to do this is to zoom the projector out till it fits the screen. You may face one problem of light spillage but this may rarely be a problem with the modern projectors.

3. Gain: Gain or the power to reflect light by a screen is also something you may look for in your screen. This power to reflect light is in comparison to a uniform light reflecting exterior. Your screen is designed to project the light in one direction instead of spreading it in all directions. So, this makes watching a movie on the screen a much better experience than projecting it on your wall.

4. Material: Different screens are made up of different materials. Some are made of vinyl with a reflective coating on the surface. You will also find perforated screens as well as woven ones with the provision of hanging speakers behind the screens for a cool effect. However, the sound system may deem it cool but you may be losing a little on the lights due to the perforations. You can also find rigid screens that have the power to reject light when the projector has been turned off.

Home theater screen can really change the way you look at your media room anymore or even a conference room at your work place. Even schools as well as universities today are using these screens to enhance the educational experience of its students. There are several designs to choose from and once you have weighed down your options you may pick a screen that suits your purpose. For more details visit at http://elitescreens.com/

Media Contact
Grance Shin
5624838198
***@gmail.com
