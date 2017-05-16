 
News By Tag
* Signature The Millennia
* Signature Global the millennia
* signature sector 37D
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Gurgaon
  Haryana
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
22212019181716


Signature The Millennia Sector 37D Gurgaon |9650813405

Signature launched new Affordable Housing Project The Millennia in Sector 37D Gurgaon . Signature Global The Millennia Sector 37D Gurgaon is spread over 9.70 acres of land with 70% of Greenery area. Signature The Millennia Affordable Homes
 
 
banner2
banner2
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Signature The Millennia
Signature Global the millennia
signature sector 37D

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Gurgaon - Haryana - India

Subject:
Projects

GURGAON, India - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Signature The Millennia Sector 37D
After the tremendous successful launched of 7 affordable housing project in Gurgaon. Signature Global launched another one of the most popular and much awaited affordable housing project Signature The Millennia Sector 37D Gurgaon near Dwarka Expressway and NH-8 under HUDA Affordable Housing Policy Signature The Millennia is designed by most renowned world class award winning architect Hafeez Contractor. Signature Global The Millennia affordable project sector 37D Gurugram surrounded by many luxurious residential and retail projects like Corona Optus, Takshila Heights, BPTP Spacio, Ramprashtha Rise, AMB Selfie Square etc. Signature Global Millennia is spread over 9.70 acres of land with 70% of greenery area. Signature affordable housing sector 37D will offers 1BHK, 2BHK and 3BHK high rise apartments with all amenities at unbeatable prices.

The allotment of flats will be done by lucky draw system in the presence of DTCP Haryana.

Signature Global The Millennia (http://signatureglobalgurgaon.co.in/signature-global-the-...)  Draw Date and Draw Result of Signature Global The Millennia Sector 37d Gurgaon will be announced by Town & Country Planning Haryana.


Signature Global The Millennia Licence details

Total Area          9.70 Acres

License no.          4

File Id          LC-3282A

Date          02-02-2017

Colony Name        SIGNATURE GUR-37D AHP

Developer Name   Signature Global (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Location          Sector 37D Gurgaon

Cheque in Favour of Signature Global India Pvt. Ltd. (http://signatureglobalgurgaon.co.in/)

Signature Global The Millennia

Contact
Signature Global Gurgaon 9650813405
***@affordablehousing-gurgaon.in
End
Source:
Email:***@affordablehousing-gurgaon.in Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share