Signature The Millennia Sector 37D Gurgaon |9650813405

Signature launched new Affordable Housing Project The Millennia in Sector 37D Gurgaon . Signature Global The Millennia Sector 37D Gurgaon is spread over 9.70 acres of land with 70% of Greenery area. Signature The Millennia Affordable Homes

banner2

Contact

Signature Global Gurgaon 9650813405

***@affordablehousing- gurgaon.in Signature Global Gurgaon 9650813405

End

--After the tremendous successful launched of 7 affordable housing project in Gurgaon. Signature Global launched another one of the most popular and much awaited affordable housing project Signature The Millennia Sector 37D Gurgaon near Dwarka Expressway and NH-8 under HUDA Affordable Housing Policy Signature The Millennia is designed by most renowned world class award winning architect Hafeez Contractor. Signature Global The Millennia affordable project sector 37D Gurugram surrounded by many luxurious residential and retail projects like Corona Optus, Takshila Heights, BPTP Spacio, Ramprashtha Rise, AMB Selfie Square etc. Signature Global Millennia is spread over 9.70 acres of land with 70% of greenery area. Signature affordable housing sector 37D will offers 1BHK, 2BHK and 3BHK high rise apartments with all amenities at unbeatable prices.The allotment of flats will be done by lucky draw system in the presence of DTCP Haryana.Signature Global The Millennia ( http://signatureglobalgurgaon.co.in/ signature-global- the-... ) Draw Date and Draw Result of Signature Global The Millennia Sector 37d Gurgaon will be announced by Town & Country Planning Haryana.Signature Global The Millennia Licence detailsTotal Area 9.70 AcresLicense no. 4File Id LC-3282ADate 02-02-2017Colony Name SIGNATURE GUR-37D AHPDeveloper Name Signature Global (India) Pvt. Ltd.Location Sector 37D GurgaonCheque in Favour of Signature Global India Pvt. Ltd. (http://signatureglobalgurgaon.co.in/)Signature Global The Millennia