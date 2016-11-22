 
Maxworth Infrastructures Pvt. Ltd. launched its First affordable housing project 'Maxworth Aashray' on main Pataudi road sector 89 Gurgaon
 
 
GURGAON, India - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Maxworth Aashray Sector 89 Gurgaon |9650813405

Maxworth Infrastructures Pvt. Ltd. launched its First affordable housing project 'Maxworth Aashray' on main Pataudi road sector 89 Gurgaon under Huda Affordable Housing Policy 2013. Maxworth Aashray Affordable Housing Sector 89 Gurgaon is spread over 5.52 acres of land, with 766 units consisting 1BHK, 2BHK and 2BHK+ Study apartments, surrounded by many residential projects like 3C Greenopolis, Tulip Petals, DLF New Town heights etc. Maxworth Affordable sector 89 Gurugram offers 1BHK, 2BHK & 2BHK +Study high rise residential apartments with balcony at affordable price.

The Allotments of the Flats in Maxworth Aashray Sector 89 Gurgaon will be done by lucky draw system in the presence of DTCP Haryana. Maxworth Affordable homes sector 89 Gurgaon Draw date & Draw result will be announced by Town & Country Planning Haryana.

Maxworth in continuity with its objective of building values in real estate , is developing "AASHRAY" an affordable group housing project in Sector 89, Gurugram Located on main Pataudi road (state Highway) just 2 Kms from Dwarka Expressway Crossing.

License Details
File ID- LC 2991A LC No.23 Dated 22.11.2016 (Maxworth Infrastructure Private Ltd)

Location Advantages

• Close proximity to NH-8, Dwarka Expressway, IMT Maneshar, Pataudi Road, KMP Expressway.
• Close proximity to huge Commercial Belt.
• Adjacent to New Gurugram.
• 9 KM from Sultanpur National Park.
• Close to Kadirpur Industrial Area.
• On Six Lane straight Highway.
• 25 Minutes Drive from IGI Airport.
• Close proximity to educational and health institutions.

Key Features

• 5 year Maintenance Free
• Rainwater Harvesting System.
• Well ventilated apartments with abundant natural lights.
• High Quality finishes & fittings.
• Daily Needs Retail Shops within the Complex.
• Secured and Gated Complex.
• Jogging track, Yoga Meditation Lawn.
• Community Hall for Social gathering.
• Basketball, Volleyball, Badminton Court.
• Kids Play Area.

Maxworth Affordable sector 89 Gurugram (http://www.affordablehousing-gurgaon.in/maxworth-aashray-...)

