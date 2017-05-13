News By Tag
University of Saint Katherine Will Accept Results of the Classic Learning Test (CLT) for Admissions
CLT focuses on sources and materials that draw upon a strong tradition and challenge students to analyze and comprehend texts that are not just concerned with one small, narrow topic but rather represent the scope and complexity of Western tradition.
"Existing standardized tests focus too narrowly on sterilized texts without allowing students to consider broader implications of decisions, ideas, and discoveries found in the rich and abundant variety of sources ranging from St. Augustine to Kant. The CLT reintroduces this variety by focusing on sources and materials that draw upon a strong tradition and challenge students to analyze and comprehend texts that are not just concerned with one small, narrow topic but rather represent the scope and complexity of Western tradition." (See http://www.cltexam.com)
"The SAT used to test aptitude—'a natural ability' or 'capacity for learning' that indicates general ability to take advantage of higher education. These last few decades it's been changed toward measuring achievement—
Saint Katherine joins Thomas Aquinas College, the only other California institution ranked in the top 25 colleges and universities by the American Council of Trustees and Alumni for curricular excellence, in accepting the CLT for admission consideration.
Marina Karavokiris, Dean of Admissions and Registrar at Saint Katherine, indicated, "we are very excited about our new partnership with the CLT program and look forward to meeting students who choose to take the exam and continue their studies in liberal arts and sciences."
Saint Katherine is a nationally-recognized university of liberal arts and sciences that focuses its integrated, interdisciplinary teaching in the core areas of Composition, English Language and Literature, American Government and History, Economics, Business, and the Sciences as part of an innovative approach to general education. Students complete degree (BA/BS) programs in eleven concentrations, pre-professional studies (health sciences and graduate studies), and PK-12 teacher credentialing preparation. Outstanding teaching and research - with relevance to the practical world and Christian witness as guiding principles - is the primary institutional aim - Inquiry Seeking Wisdom.
The College emphasizes interdisciplinary collaborations, laboratories, and programs whose work cuts across traditional departmental boundaries. These aims are realized in a singularly collegial, interdisciplinary atmosphere, while educating outstanding students to become creative members of society. All students complete a seven-semester integrated, interdisciplinary core, one semester of college algebra/pre-
Saint Katherine College is not-for-profit, WASC accredited, independent, coeducational, and privately endowed. The College admits students of all religious and faith backgrounds. All classes are taught by experienced faculty who have earned terminal degrees and possess substantial experience in their academic field. Learn more at http://www.skcca.edu.
