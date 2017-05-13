 
University of Saint Katherine Will Accept Results of the Classic Learning Test (CLT) for Admissions

CLT focuses on sources and materials that draw upon a strong tradition and challenge students to analyze and comprehend texts that are not just concerned with one small, narrow topic but rather represent the scope and complexity of Western tradition.
 
 
SAN MARCOS, Calif. - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The University of Saint Katherine will accept results of the Classic Learning Test (CLT) as an alternative standardized entrance test to the SAT and ACT for future student admissions.

"Existing standardized tests focus too narrowly on sterilized texts without allowing students to consider broader implications of decisions, ideas, and discoveries found in the rich and abundant variety of sources ranging from St. Augustine to Kant. The CLT reintroduces this variety by focusing on sources and materials that draw upon a strong tradition and challenge students to analyze and comprehend texts that are not just concerned with one small, narrow topic but rather represent the scope and complexity of Western tradition." (See http://www.cltexam.com)

"The SAT used to test aptitude—'a natural ability' or 'capacity for learning' that indicates general ability to take advantage of higher education. These last few decades it's been changed toward measuring achievement—mastery of subject content that students have been taught. It's now more like the ACT, which 'is and always has been a curriculum-based achievement test, measuring what a student has learned in school,' according to the ACT website. David Coleman, CEO of the College Board, announced at the National Association of College Admissions Counselors (NACAC) conference in Columbus, Ohio in September 2016 that 'the New SAT has removed every last trace of an aptitude assessment from the SAT,' writes Jeremy Tate, the founder and president of the Classic Learning Test.

Saint Katherine joins Thomas Aquinas College, the only other California institution ranked in the top 25 colleges and universities by the American Council of Trustees and Alumni for curricular excellence, in accepting the CLT for admission consideration.  (See http://whatwilltheylearn.com/a-list)

Marina Karavokiris, Dean of Admissions and Registrar at Saint Katherine, indicated, "we are very excited about our new partnership with the CLT program and look forward to meeting students who choose to take the exam and continue their studies in liberal arts and sciences."

Saint Katherine is a nationally-recognized university of liberal arts and sciences that focuses its integrated, interdisciplinary teaching in the core areas of Composition, English Language and Literature, American Government and History, Economics, Business, and the Sciences as part of an innovative approach to general education. Students complete degree (BA/BS) programs in eleven concentrations, pre-professional studies (health sciences and graduate studies), and PK-12 teacher credentialing preparation. Outstanding teaching and research - with relevance to the practical world and Christian witness as guiding principles - is the primary institutional aim - Inquiry Seeking Wisdom.

​The College emphasizes interdisciplinary collaborations, laboratories, and programs whose work cuts across traditional departmental boundaries. These aims are realized in a singularly collegial, interdisciplinary atmosphere, while educating outstanding students to become creative members of society. All students complete a seven-semester integrated, interdisciplinary core, one semester of college algebra/pre-calculus, one semester of introductory statistics and critical problem solving, two semesters of science, one semester of introductory economics, one semester of Orthodox Christian theology and one semester of New Testament. Students also fulfill a foreign language requirement by instruction or examination. College instruction reflects on and emphasizes awareness and understanding of cultures worldwide.

​Saint Katherine College is not-for-profit, WASC accredited, independent, coeducational, and privately endowed. The College admits students of all religious and faith backgrounds. All classes are taught by experienced faculty who have earned terminal degrees and possess substantial experience in their academic field. Learn more at http://www.skcca.edu.
Click to Share