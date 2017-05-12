News By Tag
Elisiontec Announced To Offer Turnkey Contact Center Solution
Elision Technolab LLP has announced to offer the turnkey contact center solution. The company will be offering multi channel call center software along with the required hardware to facilitate their customer with one stop solution.
According to the details shared, the company offers complete call center software with multiple communication channels. This call center solution is a complete contact center solution as it supports the channels such as:
· Voice
· Video
· Chat (Instant Messaging)
· SMS
· Fax
The customers can get one or more communication channels in their contact center solution according to their requirement. The company provides the custom contact center solution with the required features and communication channels. Moreover, the stated contact center solution has all required call center features, including:
· Call recording
· Call parking
· Call hold
· Sticky agent
· Call routing
· Advanced call distribution
· Barge-in
· Whisper
· Conference
· Call transfer
· Call detail reports
· And more
Along with the contact center software, the company also supplies the required hardware to setup the contact center solution on premises of the customers. Generally, the company uses the hardware of Sangoma as they are an authorized supplier of the Sangoma hardware.
"The contact center solution sometimes required the hardware, specifically, in India. As we all know in India, to make the call center software functioning, we need to use the PRI lines and for this we need to use the PRI cards. We used Sangoma PRI cards for this and we provide one stop solution to our customers by supplying the required hardware. The PRI card is just an example, we provide all required hardware and software to our customers so they can have a one stop solution. Not only this, we provide on premises setup, installation and deployment service for our customers. We send our VoIP experts to the client's location who make all arrangements and make things working. This is to ensure our customers get the best in class service and solution from a single vendor.", shared spokesperson of the Elision Technolab LLP.
The company has furnished their contact center solution to many big brands and small contact centers in India and Worldwide. The company is showcasing their work portfolio on their website. To get details of their case study, you may visit http://www.elisiontec.com/
The spokesperson of the company concluded with the end note, "we understand that the growing competition needs multi channel contact center solution to survive in the market. Also, the customer shouldn't struggle among many software and hardware vendors. Thus, we offer complete turnkey contact center solution."
To check detailes of offered contact center solution, please visit http://www.elisiontec.com/
Contact
Elision Technolab LLP
***@elisiontec.com
