 
News By Tag
* Contact Center Solution
* Call Center Software
* Voip Solution
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Telecom
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Charlotte
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
18171615141312


Elisiontec Announced To Offer Turnkey Contact Center Solution

Elision Technolab LLP has announced to offer the turnkey contact center solution. The company will be offering multi channel call center software along with the required hardware to facilitate their customer with one stop solution.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Contact Center Solution
* Call Center Software
* Voip Solution

Industry:
* Telecom

Location:
* Charlotte - North Carolina - US

Subject:
* Services

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Elision Technolab LLP is an Ahmedabad based VoIP Company. The company has been serving in the VoIP industry for more than a decade. The company has been offering different services and solutions to its local and global customers. The contact center solution is one of the solutions offered by the company. Recently, the spokesperson of Elisiontec shared details about their offering of turnkey contact center solution.

According to the details shared, the company offers complete call center software with multiple communication channels. This call center solution is a complete contact center solution as it supports the channels such as:

·         Voice

·         Video

·         Chat (Instant Messaging)

·         SMS

·         Fax

·         Email

The customers can get one or more communication channels in their contact center solution according to their requirement. The company provides the custom contact center solution with the required features and communication channels. Moreover, the stated contact center solution has all required call center features, including:

·         Call recording

·         Call parking

·         Call hold

·         Sticky agent

·         Call routing

·         Advanced call distribution

·         Barge-in

·         Whisper

·         Conference

·         Call transfer

·         Call detail reports

·         And more

Along with the contact center software, the company also supplies the required hardware to setup the contact center solution on premises of the customers. Generally, the company uses the hardware of Sangoma as they are an authorized supplier of the Sangoma hardware.

"The contact center solution sometimes required the hardware, specifically, in India. As we all know in India, to make the call center software functioning, we need to use the PRI lines and for this we need to use the PRI cards. We used Sangoma PRI cards for this and we provide one stop solution to our customers by supplying the required hardware. The PRI card is just an example, we provide all required hardware and software to our customers so they can have a one stop solution. Not only this, we provide on premises setup, installation and deployment service for our customers. We send our VoIP experts to the client's location who make all arrangements and make things working. This is to ensure our customers get the best in class service and solution from a single vendor.", shared spokesperson of the Elision Technolab LLP.

The company has furnished their contact center solution to many big brands and small contact centers in India and Worldwide. The company is showcasing their work portfolio on their website. To get details of their case study, you may visit http://www.elisiontec.com/case-studies/

The spokesperson of the company concluded with the end note, "we understand that the growing competition needs multi channel contact center solution to survive in the market. Also, the customer shouldn't struggle among many software and hardware vendors. Thus, we offer complete turnkey contact center solution."

To check detailes of offered contact center solution, please visit http://www.elisiontec.com/contact-center-solution

Contact
Elision Technolab LLP
***@elisiontec.com
End
Source:
Email:***@elisiontec.com Email Verified
Tags:Contact Center Solution, Call Center Software, Voip Solution
Industry:Telecom
Location:Charlotte - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Elision Technolab LLP News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share