Discrete Monitoring for Healthcare . sensor can detect when someone falls or is in a dangerous situ

-- The sensor can detect when someone falls or is in a dangerous situation and sends alert information in real time to caretaker personnel.The sensor can detect deviations from daily routine which can prevent accidents or serious injuries.Used in connection with ID cards, the sensor can detect when someone without an ID card follows someone with a card and alert security personnel, eliminating intruders or unauthorized persons.3D-LiDAR (ToF)Motion Sensor PlatformThe Hitachi 3D-LiDAR (ToF) Motion Sensor Platform calculates movement and provides data in real time using infrared beam technology. The measurement is based on the time it takes light to travel to the object and back to the sensor, or the "time of flight" (ToF). Various edge analytics libraries are available for evaluation and customization.Sensing Distance 2.3 ft. ~ 32.8 ft. (0.7 ~ 10 m) FOV H76° x V60° Pixel Resolution 640 x 480 (10 ~ 30 fps) Transfer data can be set to downsizing Distance Resolution X,Y:6 mm, Z:8 mm @ 2 m Lighting Infrared IR LD Size 5.4" x 2.7" x 2.7" 138 x 69 x 69 mm (Excluding projecting parts) Weight 540 g (Excluding cable) Interface Ethernet 100 base-TX (Power is provided by POE+) Illumination Condition Under 10,000 Lux (Indoor @ daytime) Temperature & Humidity Condition 0~45°C (Operable at 50°C) 0~95% (Non-condensing)Laser Class Laser class 1 Power Consumption 15WDiscrete Behaviours Tracking AndIntelligent Preventive Monitoring ForHealthcare ProvidersIoT Imaging SolutionsIntelligent Healthcare AutomationDiscrete Behaviours Tracking■ Optimize Care Services and Staffing■ Accurate Real-Time Behaviours Tracking w/o Privacy ConcernsIntelligent Preventive Monitoring■ Improve Care in Private/Public Facilities■ Patient's Routine Monitoring and Preventive AlertingAdditional Offerings from Hitachi:■ Real-Time Edge Analytics Libraries■ Integrated with Business Analytics Platforms■ Professional Support for CustomizationDiscrete Monitoring for HealthcareVisit https://www.premierelect.co.uk/ biometric-access- control-c...