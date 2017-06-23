 
News By Tag
* People Counting
* People Tracking
* Security Control
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Cheshunt
  Hertfordshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423

High Precision Tracking & Intelligent Interior Behaviors Analysis For Retail Stores High Precision

The sensor can detect when someone reaches out to a specific shelf or picks up goods or measures dwelling time, and sends alert information in real time to store personnel.
 
 
HI0535-IoT-banner
HI0535-IoT-banner
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
People Counting
People Tracking
Security Control

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Cheshunt - Hertfordshire - England

Subject:
Products

CHESHUNT, England - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- High Precision Tracking And Intelligent

Interior Behaviors Analysis For Retail Stores

High Precision Tracking

■ Precise People Counting, Flow and Path Orientation

(Entry/Exit in 4 Directions)

■ Suspicious Activity Detection and Lower-Cost Loss Prevention

■ Accurate Real-Time Customers Tracking w/o Privacy Concerns

■ Improve Customer Experience Using Analytics

Intelligent Interior Behaviors Analysis

■ Dwell and Queuing, Whole-Store Heatmap

■ Optimize Customer Services and Staffing Operations

■ Accurate Real-Time Consumers Shelf Monitoring

■ Real-Time Edge Analytics Libraries

■ Integrated with Business Analytics Platforms (Pentaho)

■ Professional Support for Customization

High Precision In-Store Tracking for Retailers. The sensor can detect when someone reaches out to a specific shelf or picks up goods or measures dwelling time, and sends alert information in real time to store personnel. The sensor can detect abnormal behaviors or suspicious activities which can prevent incidents and losses. Used in connection with ID cards, the sensor can detect when someone without an ID card follows someone with a card and alert security personnel, eliminating intruders or unauthorized persons.

https://www.premierelect.co.uk/lidar-retail-stores-c-316....

3D-LiDAR (ToF) Motion Sensor Platform. The 3D-LiDAR (ToF) Motion Sensor Platform calculates movement and provides data in real time using infrared beam technology. The measurement is based on the time it takes light to travel to the object and back to the sensor, or the "time of flight" (ToF). Various edge analytics libraries are available for evaluation and customization. 3D-LiDAR (ToF) Motion Sensor Platform The Hitachi 3D-LiDAR (ToF) Motion Sensor Platform calculates movement and provides data in real time using infrared beam technology. The measurement is based on the time it takes light to travel to the object and back to the sensor, or the "time of flight" (ToF).Various edge analytics libraries are available for evaluation and customization.

https://www.premierelect.co.uk/lidar-retail-stores-c-316.html?osCsid=3u2vrk1tio6nectnap06kv4mr0

Media Contact
Premier electronics Ltd
07973868364
***@hotmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@hotmail.com Email Verified
Tags:People Counting, People Tracking, Security Control
Industry:Technology
Location:Cheshunt - Hertfordshire - England
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Premier Electronics Ltd PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share