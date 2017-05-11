News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Exchange Data International (EDI) Partners with Intrinio to Add Access to Worldwide Financial Data
Intrinio recently added 27 of EDI's financial data feeds to the Intrinio Fintech Marketplace, increasing access to international stock data for analysts and developers via Excel and API.
Key Information about the data feeds:
· International EOD Stock Prices
· Dividends
· Adjustments and Splits
· Data back to 2007
· Updated Daily
· 45+ types of corporate actions
· Millions of Securities
Key information about the marketplace:
· Fintech Developer access via RESTful API
· Financial Analyst access via Excel, Google Sheets, and Screener
· Redistribution included in Startup and Enterprise Plans
· Instant chat support
· Self sign up without contracts
· Users pay for only the feeds they need
Jonathan Bloch, CEO of Exchange Data International emphasized "We are very pleased to be working with Intrinio to make our data available through many different formats. This will enable developers to program the data with a lot less effort."
In that regard, Rachel Carpenter, CEO of Intrinio commented "We are excited about this partnership because so many of our users have been requesting this data. At Intrinio our goal is to make it easier for analysts and developers to focus on analysis. If our customers can access international EOD prices along with the data they are already getting from Intrinio, it is one less integration for them to worry about."
About Exchange Data International:
Exchange Data International helps the global financial and investment community make informed decisions through the provision of fast, accurate, timely and affordable data reference services. EDI's extensive content database includes worldwide equity and fixed income corporate actions, dividends, static reference data, closing prices and shares outstanding, delivered via data feeds and the Internet. The firm covers all major markets with special emphasis on emerging and frontier markets e.g. Africa, Asia, Far East, Latin America and Middle East. EDI is based in London, with offices in New York, India and Morocco. For more information about EDI, please visit http://www.exchange-
About Intrinio:
Intrinio's mission is to help investors save money and make time so they can live more meaningful lives. We believe investors waste time on data collection, data entry, and data analysis because traditional financial data providers stifle innovation through high prices and restrictive technology. The Intrinio Fintech marketplace solves this problem by making financial data affordable and easy to access for developers, unleashing their creative potential to build the next generation of financial analytics products. Dozens of data feeds are currently available at disruptively low prices, providing data types such as FDIC bank data, real time IEX stock prices, fundamental US 10-Q and 10-K data, and insider transactions. Intrinio was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. For additional information, visit http://intrinio.com or email press@intrinio.com.
Contact
Rachel Carpenter
***@intrinio.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse