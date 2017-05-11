 
News By Tag
* Fintech
* Finserv
* Investing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* St. Petersburg
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
17161514131211

Exchange Data International (EDI) Partners with Intrinio to Add Access to Worldwide Financial Data

Intrinio recently added 27 of EDI's financial data feeds to the Intrinio Fintech Marketplace, increasing access to international stock data for analysts and developers via Excel and API.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Fintech
* Finserv
* Investing

Industry:
* Finance

Location:
* St. Petersburg - Florida - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Together with EDI, Intrinio is pleased to announce that 27 EDI data feeds, including End of Day Prices (EODP) for numerous international exchanges as well as Worldwide Corporate Actions (WCA), will now be available to users of the Intrinio Fintech Marketplace. Users can subscribe to the new feeds in conjunction with existing feeds in the marketplace and access the data via Excel, Google Sheets, or an Application Programming Interface (API).

Key Information about the data feeds:

·       International EOD Stock Prices

·       Dividends

·       Adjustments and Splits

·       Data back to 2007

·       Updated Daily

·       45+ types of corporate actions

·       Millions of Securities

Key information about the marketplace:

·       Fintech Developer access via RESTful API

·       Financial Analyst access via Excel, Google Sheets, and Screener

·       Redistribution included in Startup and Enterprise Plans

·       Instant chat support

·       Self sign up without contracts

·       Users pay for only the feeds they need

Jonathan Bloch, CEO of Exchange Data International emphasized "We are very pleased to be working with Intrinio to make our data available through many different formats. This will enable developers to program the data with a lot less effort."

In that regard, Rachel Carpenter, CEO of Intrinio commented "We are excited about this partnership because so many of our users have been requesting this data. At Intrinio our goal is to make it easier for analysts and developers to focus on analysis. If our customers can access international EOD prices along with the data they are already getting from Intrinio, it is one less integration for them to worry about."

About Exchange Data International:
Exchange Data International helps the global financial and investment community make informed decisions through the provision of fast, accurate, timely and affordable data reference services. EDI's extensive content database includes worldwide equity and fixed income corporate actions, dividends, static reference data, closing prices and shares outstanding, delivered via data feeds and the Internet. The firm covers all major markets with special emphasis on emerging and frontier markets e.g. Africa, Asia, Far East, Latin America and Middle East. EDI is based in London, with offices in New York, India and Morocco. For more information about EDI, please visit http://www.exchange-data.com/

About Intrinio:
Intrinio's mission is to help investors save money and make time so they can live more meaningful lives. We believe investors waste time on data collection, data entry, and data analysis because traditional financial data providers stifle innovation through high prices and restrictive technology. The Intrinio Fintech marketplace solves this problem by making financial data affordable and easy to access for developers, unleashing their creative potential to build the next generation of financial analytics products. Dozens of data feeds are currently available at disruptively low prices, providing data types such as FDIC bank data, real time IEX stock prices, fundamental US 10-Q and 10-K data, and insider transactions. Intrinio was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. For additional information, visit http://intrinio.com or email press@intrinio.com.

Contact
Rachel Carpenter
***@intrinio.com
End
Source:
Email:***@intrinio.com Email Verified
Tags:Fintech, Finserv, Investing
Industry:Finance
Location:St. Petersburg - Florida - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Intrinio News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share