Arnstein & Lehr Annual Advanced EB-5 Seminar

-- WHAT:As Congress prepares to overhaul the EB-5 visa program, Arnstein & Lehr is hosting its annual EB-5 Seminar on Friday, June 9, to discuss the future of the EB-5 industry. The day-long seminar will attract some of the country's most renowned authorities in the EB-5 space. Panelists will include EB-5 attorneys, regional center managers, developers, accountants and others. The private event will consist of seven panel discussions focusing on a variety of topics such as tax, SEC compliance, marketing EB-5 projects in China, EB-5 legislative updates and the expanding EB-5 market in Latin America, among others. The event will take place from 8am to 6pm and will kick off with coffee and breakfast and end with a Q&A forum and cocktails. The EB-5 Seminar is being co-chaired by Arnstein & Lehr's EB-5 practice group's Ronald R. Fieldstone, Roger A. Bernstein, Julian F. Montero, Jay M. Rosen, Rohit Kapuria and Qian Wen.WHEN:Friday, June 9, 20178am to 6pmWHO:Some of the featured speakers and moderators include,• Ronald Fieldstone, Arnstein & Lehr LLP• Walter M. "Marty" Cummins Jr., Florida EB-5 Investments LLC• Jana Aristizabal, Marcum LLP• H. Ronald Klasko, Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP• Reid Thomas, NES Financial• Winnie Ng, Esq, Manhattan Regional Center• Julian F. Montero, Arnstein & Lehr LLP• Noel Epelboim, Epelboim Development GroupWHERE:JW Marriott MiamiGrand Ballroom (Salons A-C)1109 Brickell AvenueMiami, FL 33131Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/ e/2017-arnstein- lehr-annual- ad...