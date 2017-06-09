News By Tag
Arnstein & Lehr Annual Advanced EB-5 Seminar
As Congress prepares to overhaul the EB-5 visa program, Arnstein & Lehr is hosting its annual EB-5 Seminar on Friday, June 9, to discuss the future of the EB-5 industry. The day-long seminar will attract some of the country's most renowned authorities in the EB-5 space. Panelists will include EB-5 attorneys, regional center managers, developers, accountants and others. The private event will consist of seven panel discussions focusing on a variety of topics such as tax, SEC compliance, marketing EB-5 projects in China, EB-5 legislative updates and the expanding EB-5 market in Latin America, among others. The event will take place from 8am to 6pm and will kick off with coffee and breakfast and end with a Q&A forum and cocktails. The EB-5 Seminar is being co-chaired by Arnstein & Lehr's EB-5 practice group's Ronald R. Fieldstone, Roger A. Bernstein, Julian F. Montero, Jay M. Rosen, Rohit Kapuria and Qian Wen.
WHEN:
Friday, June 9, 2017
8am to 6pm
WHO:
Some of the featured speakers and moderators include,
• Ronald Fieldstone, Arnstein & Lehr LLP
• Walter M. "Marty" Cummins Jr., Florida EB-5 Investments LLC
• Jana Aristizabal, Marcum LLP
• H. Ronald Klasko, Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP
• Reid Thomas, NES Financial
• Winnie Ng, Esq, Manhattan Regional Center
• Julian F. Montero, Arnstein & Lehr LLP
• Noel Epelboim, Epelboim Development Group
WHERE:
JW Marriott Miami
Grand Ballroom (Salons A-C)
1109 Brickell Avenue
Miami, FL 33131
