Arnstein & Lehr Annual Advanced EB-5 Seminar

 
 
EB-5 image
EB-5 image
MIAMI - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- WHAT:

As Congress prepares to overhaul the EB-5 visa program, Arnstein & Lehr is hosting its annual EB-5 Seminar on Friday, June 9, to discuss the future of the EB-5 industry. The day-long seminar will attract some of the country's most renowned authorities in the EB-5 space. Panelists will include EB-5 attorneys, regional center managers, developers, accountants and others. The private event will consist of seven panel discussions focusing on a variety of topics such as tax, SEC compliance, marketing EB-5 projects in China, EB-5 legislative updates and the expanding EB-5 market in Latin America, among others. The event will take place from 8am to 6pm and will kick off with coffee and breakfast and end with a Q&A forum and cocktails.  The EB-5 Seminar is being co-chaired by Arnstein & Lehr's EB-5 practice group's Ronald R. Fieldstone, Roger A. Bernstein, Julian F. Montero, Jay M. Rosen, Rohit Kapuria and Qian Wen.

WHEN:

Friday, June 9, 2017

8am to 6pm

WHO:

Some of the featured speakers and moderators include,

• Ronald Fieldstone, Arnstein & Lehr LLP
• Walter M. "Marty" Cummins Jr., Florida EB-5 Investments LLC
• Jana Aristizabal, Marcum LLP
• H. Ronald Klasko, Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP
• Reid Thomas, NES Financial
• Winnie Ng, Esq, Manhattan Regional Center
• Julian F. Montero, Arnstein & Lehr LLP
• Noel Epelboim, Epelboim Development Group

WHERE:

JW Marriott Miami
Grand Ballroom (Salons A-C)
1109 Brickell Avenue
Miami, FL 33131

Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2017-arnstein-lehr-annual-ad...

Arnstein & Lehr LLP
Legal, Immigrant Visas, Accounting
Legal
Miami - Florida - United States
Events
