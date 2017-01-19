South Florida Legal Guide Recognizes Arnstein & Lehr and the Firm's Attorneys

Contact

-- The South Florida Legal Guide has named Arnstein & Lehr LLP as a 'Top Law Firm' and 11 attorneys as 'Top Lawyers' in South Florida. The publication recognizes 'Top Law Firms' and 'Top Lawyers' annually based on peer nominations evaluated by the publication. The SFLG will honor the lawyers on January 26.The Arnstein & Lehr LLP lawyers who have been recognized for their accomplishments and individual credentials are:Louis P. Archambault, Esq. is a partner in the Miami office, where he is a member of the firm's Real Estate and Corporate Transactions & Counseling Practice Groups.Roger A. Bernstein is a partner in the Miami office, leading the firm's immigration practice group and a member of the EB-5 Law Group.Gary L. Brown is a partner in the Fort Lauderdale office and is a member of the firm's Construction Practice Group.Carmen D. Contreras-Martinez is an associate in the Miami office where she is a member of the Litigation Practice Group.Ronald R. Fieldstone is a partner in the Miami office, specializing in corporate/securities and taxation law.Martin I. Kalish is special counsel in the Miami office with a focus on health care law.Amy L. Link is a partner in the Miami office and focuses on Employment and Family-based visa petitions and waiver petitions.Franklin L. Zemel is a partner in the Fort Lauderdale office and is a member of the firm's Litigation and Religious Land Use practice groups.Matthew P. Coglianese is a partner in the West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami offices and member of the firm's Environmental, Construction and Litigation Practice Groups.Steven L. Daniels is the managing partner is the West Palm Beach and Boca Raton offices, concentrating in real estate and condominium/community association law.Philip M. Hudson, III is a partner resident in the Miami office and co-chairs the firm's Workout/Bankruptcy and Commercial Litigation Practice Groups.Arnstein & Lehr LLP, with offices in Illinois and Florida, is one of the country's oldest and most respected law firms. Founded in 1893, the firm has served clients of all sizes throughout the U.S. and abroad. It is a full-service firm with attorneys practicing in five main practice areas - business, litigation, local government, tax and estate planning services and real estate. Clients include governmental bodies, health care entities, financial institutions, trade associations, individuals and a broad range of businesses in the retail, industrial, manufacturing, distribution, technology and services sectors. For more information visit: www.arnstein.com.