Susan D. Kronick Wins 2017 South Florida Woman of Vision Award

Contact

Top of Mind PR/Jessica Forres

***@topofmind- pr.com Top of Mind PR/Jessica Forres

End

-- Arnstein & Lehr LLP is proud to have presented its 2017 South Florida Woman of Vision award to Susan D. Kronick for her considerable contributions to our community. More than 65 professional, community and cultural leaders attended the South Florida Woman of Vision Award Luncheon held at the New World Center on Miami Beach on April 7, co-chaired by Arnstein & Lehr partners Mary Hoelle and Susan Trench.Arnstein & Lehr's Women Initiative Committee sponsors the award that annually recognizes a groundbreaking inspirational woman who has made a difference not only in the business community but also in the South Florida community as a whole.Ms. Kronick, the present Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Miami City Ballet, had an extremely successful 37-year career in corporate retail. During her career, she was involved in numerous mergers and acquisitions on behalf of the Federated and Macy's organizations. At her retirement, Ms. Kronick was serving as Vice Chairman of Macy's Inc., responsible for overseeing 850 stores. She was a founding member of the Board of Trustees of the Pepsi Bottling Group, presently serves on the Boards of Directors for American Airlines Group and Hyatt Hotels Corp., and sits as a trustee of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. She has been involved in numerous philanthropic and charitable causes as well.Highlights of this year's luncheon included an ensemble performance by New World Symphony fellows in Ms. Kronick's honor, as well as an inspiring informal question and answer session with Ms. Kronick.Arnstein & Lehr LLP, with offices in Illinois and Florida, is one of the country's oldest and most respected law firms. Since its founding in 1893, the firm has served clients of all sizes throughout the U.S. and abroad. It is a full-service firm with attorneys practicing in five main practice areas - business, litigation, local government, tax and estate planning services and real estate. Clients include governmental bodies, health care entities, financial institutions, trade associations, individuals and a broad range of businesses in the retail, industrial, manufacturing, distribution, technology and services sectors. For more information visit: www.arnstein.com.