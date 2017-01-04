News By Tag
Veteran Miami Immigration Attorney Joins Arnstein & Lehr To Lead Immigration Practice Group
Chaired by Partner Ronnie Fieldstone, the EB-5 practice group advises businesses seeking EB-5 financing from foreign investors, as well as representing foreign investors who are interested in obtaining permanent residence in the United States through making an EB-5 investment.
Mr. Bernstein brings with him a team of expert immigration lawyers and paralegals recognized for their breadth of experience in all aspects of immigration law, and particularly the EB-5 investor visa. Under this national immigration program, foreigners who invest at least $500,000 in a U.S.-based project that creates jobs have a patch to Citizenship. In recent years, EB-5 capital has emerged as an important source of alternative financing for real estate developments.
As a recognized EB-5 expert, Mr. Bernstein regularly advises high net worth individuals, real estate developers, and regional centers in navigating the complexity of the EB-5 program.
"We are fortunate to have Roger join the EB-5 practice group," Mr. Fieldstone said. "The expansion of our team reflects a growing demand for EB-5 related services."
As a Florida Board Certified immigration attorney, Mr. Bernstein often represents and counsels foreign governments, Fortune 500 companies and large privately held companies while providing expert counsel in securing non-immigrant visas and residency for individuals who desire to live and work in the United States. He also focuses on complex immigration litigation.
"As our market evolves, Arnstein & Lehr continually adapts to meet the needs of our clients," said Jeffrey Shapiro, Arnstein & Lehr's Chairman and Managing Partner of the Miami office. "Roger is an industry leader in the area of employment-based visa programs and his level of expertise will be an asset to our client facing the challenges associated with immigration applications, compliance and litigation."
Mr. Bernstein joins the firm from Bernstein Osberg-Braun, one of South Florida's largest immigration law firms, which he co-founded in 1998. Prior to that, he spent six years with the U.S. Department of Justice, serving as Sector Counsel to the INS Inspections and Investigations Divisions, Assistant District Counsel and an Asylum Officer.
A graduate of Brown University and the University of Miami School of Law, Mr. Bernstein recently served as Chair of the Miami–Dade County Enterprise Zone Advisory Council, and as Chair of the Florida Bar Immigration Certification Committee. He is licensed to practice law in Florida, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court of the United States.
Also joining the immigration practice group is Attorney Amy Link. As a partner, Ms. Link will focus on Employment and Family-based visa petitions and waiver petitions. She specializes in O-1 and EB-1 for Aliens of Extraordinary Ability petitions, among other visa categories.
Joining the practice group as associates are attorneys Cynthia V. Gomez and Qian Wen, a bilingual, multi-jurisdictional attorney licensed to practice law in Florida, New York, Ontario, and China. Mr. Bernstein's team is also accompanied by three paralegals.
About Arnstein & Lehr's EB-5 Law Group
The EB-5 Law Group consists of an inter-disciplinary team of professionals with experience in corporate and securities, immigration, commercial real estate, finance, international and tax matters. EB-5 lawyers advise real estate developers and other project companies, regional centers and foreign and domestic EB-5 agents and consultants seeking EB-5 financing from foreign investors. The EB-5 team also represents foreign investors interested in obtaining permanent residence in the United States through making an EB-5 investment. The EB-5 Law Group has represented clients in structuring and negotiating private securities offerings for more than 200 projects, in which offerings have amounted in excess of $6 billion.
About Arnstein & Lehr
Arnstein & Lehr LLP, with offices in Illinois and Florida, is one of the country's oldest and most respected law firms. Founded in 1893, the firm has served clients of all sizes throughout the U.S. and abroad. It is a full-service firm with attorneys practicing in five main practice areas - business, litigation, local government, tax and estate planning services and real estate. Clients include governmental bodies, health care entities, financial institutions, trade associations, individuals and a broad range of businesses in the retail, industrial, manufacturing, distribution, technology and services sectors. For more information visit: www.arnstein.com
