The Global Guide to Native Advertising Technology
A Resource for Marketers, Advertisers, Media Buyers, Communicators, Publishers and Ad Tech Professionals
This unique resource will help marketers, publishers and communications professionals to navigate the native advertising technology landscape and get their share of the market for native advertising, which will surpass $85 billion by 2020 according to Adyoulike.
In order to properly profit from this development marketers, publishers and communications professionals need to up their game regarding distribution of content, which is no longer free nor simple. Or as Douglas Karr, Founder and CEO of Martech Zone puts it in his foreword, "Whether you're a brand, a media outlet, or an agency, this guide is thorough and invaluable on providing you with the necessary strategies and resources you need to drive incredible business results via native advertising."
Chad Pollitt, Partner and VP of Audience, is behind the comprehensive guide that aims to give an overview of the many possibilities for content distribution that native advertising offers today.
In the ebook author Chad Pollitt also makes the case for why:
• Distribution budgets and staff to execute should be tightly aligned with strategy and creative.
• Marketers spend one dollar on distribution for every five dollars they spend on creative for content at the beginning of the buyer's journey - but it should be the other way around.
• Why the 'build it and they will come inbound-only philosophy' is extremely difficult to pull off today
As a world-class global think tank solely dedicated to leading, educating and connecting marketing, advertising, communications and publishing professionals in an effort to advance the industry we published this new resource to serve that purpose.
DOWNLOAD 'The Global Guide to Native Advertising Technology' at: http://offers.nativeadvertisinginstitute.com/
About Native Advertising Institute
The Native Advertising Institute is a think tank dedicated to leading, educating and connecting marketing, advertising, communications and publishing professionals in an effort to advance the native advertising industry. We provide unique research, thought leadership and actionable tools such as case studies, best practices and how-to guides as well as industry insights on our blog. Every year we host the world's leading conference on native advertising 'Native Advertising DAYS' which attracts a number of prestigious speakers, brands and publishers. Furthermore, we celebrate the best native advertising work in the industry with our yearly Native Advertising Awards.
Visit us at: https://nativeadvertisinginstitute.com/
Contact
Chad Pollitt
(+1) 260.255.4006
chad@native-
End
