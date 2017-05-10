 
Industry News





New Printed Panels Customization

Eldon launches a brand-new customization option: PRINTED PANELS.
 
 
Eldon Printed Panels
Eldon Printed Panels
 
MADRID, Spain - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Common applications for digital printing include labeling connectors, switches and ports, adding special and detailed graphics such as company logos, bar codes and QR codes, to substitute labels/stickers from the doors or panels of the electrical enclosures; saving effort, time and possible mistakes, making paints lifetime also longer and maintaining a low cost for the customization. Multiple sources state that an UV print will last 100+ years.

The printing system, based on alignment pins, offers highly precise positioning and alignment of your graphic design. Compared to the use of stickers, the placement of your design will be constant from one box to another!

Our digital printing uses the halftone technique, creating colour prints by blending various densities of small droplets of Cyan, Magenta, Yellow and Black. Our Digital printing is ideal for graphics with high amounts of detail, such as a gradient finish, CGI effects or overlapping colors. Colour of the material base could slightly vary the final image colour, white ink basis can be used as a substrate applied to obtain an exact RAL colour, this guarantees the same image aspect on any material.

All our digital ink offers excellent adhesion and durability for both indoor and outdoor applications, scratch resistant. Printed Surface is UV resistant. There is available as optional, an extra varnish protection: a clear layer applied to the print, increases its resistance in mechanical and chemical factors (bad handling, dropping, cleaning agents, etc.).

With easy set-up and low waste, digital printing is much faster and more cost effective than serigraphy, being easily modified and updated at any time, using all colours desired without affecting the final price.

Printing capabilities

-       Complex quality graphics in full colour CMYK

-       Possible on different kinds of textures and materials such as Mild Steel, Aluminum, glass and plastics.

-       Printing is carried out on a large flatbed area with a maximum object height of 64 mm.

-       Surface dimensions up to 1.600x3.000 mm can be printed.

-       Font size for texts from 4pt can be readable, minimum of 8pt is advisable.

-       Bar code: the thickness of a single bar from a bar code cannot be smaller than 0.25 mm, which is valid for standard dimensions as per standard EAN-13 bar code.

Find out more on our website: http://www.eldon.com/en/News/News-2012/Printed-Panels-Ser...

Eldon Enclosures
***@eldon.com
Eldon Enclosures
