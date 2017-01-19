Eldon will be present at Middle East Electricity 2017 in Dubai

End

Eldon invites you to the world's largest power event, covering generation, transmission and distribution, from 14 – 16 February 2017 in Dubai. Visit Eldon at the MEE tradeshow and meet an inspiring business partner. Our portfolio of state-of-the-art products and know-how covers everything from product innovations to the latest technology in the industrial field. Whether it's on-site enclosure solutions or completely new standards for flexible manufacturing set-ups, international certifications, engineering support tools and product customization, we have what the industry needs. Let us update you on the current hot topics in Process Automation, Utilities and Infrastructures and help you get in trend with the latest innovations. "In recent years we have learned to step forward to better understand the needs of our customers across a variety of industries and to align ourselves with them. Thanks to that integration we have become a smarter, faster and even more reliable partner with production processes geared for maximum flexibility," said Haitham Hennawi, Area Sales Manager for Middle East.