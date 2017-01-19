 
News By Tag
* Eldon
* Trade Show
* Dubai
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Engineering
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Madrid
  Madrid
  Spain
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
25242322212019

Eldon will be present at Middle East Electricity 2017 in Dubai

 
MADRID, Spain - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Eldon invites you to the world's largest power event, covering generation, transmission and distribution, from 14 – 16 February 2017 in Dubai.

Visit Eldon at the MEE tradeshow in Hall 6, Stand B29 and meet an inspiring business partner. Our portfolio of state-of-the-art products and know-how covers everything from product innovations to the latest technology in the industrial field. Whether it's on-site enclosure solutions or completely new standards for flexible manufacturing set-ups, international certifications, engineering support tools and product customization, we have what the industry needs.

Let us update you on the current hot topics in Process Automation, Utilities and Infrastructures and help you get in trend with the latest innovations.

"In recent years we have learned to step forward to better understand the needs of our customers across a variety of industries and to align ourselves with them. Thanks to that integration we have become a smarter, faster and even more reliable partner with production processes geared for maximum flexibility," said Haitham Hennawi, Area Sales Manager for Middle East.

See you in Hall 6, Stand B29 (http://www.middleeastelectricity.com/en/Visitors/ISRegister/)
End
Source:
Email:***@eldon.com Email Verified
Tags:Eldon, Trade Show, Dubai
Industry:Engineering
Location:Madrid - Madrid - Spain
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Eldon Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share