Ares hosts Oracle EBS seminar to assist fixed assets tax management

Ares International Corp., a publicly-listed software company in Taiwan, recently hosted a fixed assets tax account book application seminar to assist Oracle EBS (Enterprise Business Suite) users to precisely grasp enterprise fixed asset calculation, enabling treasury and IT personnel to complete tax account book maintenance and account settlement.Ares is the leading Oracle system implementation consulting service team in Taiwan. With years of counseling experiences of various industries, Ares realized that many enterprises were bothered by the fixed asset tax calculation. Starting from the procedures of bookkeeping to settlement for Financial Department, it is a required technique for accounting personnel to accurately and reasonably process each account. For organizations with more fixed assets, it is necessary to consider asset depreciation, amortization, or retirement and other problems, which showed the complexity of fixed asset tax account books.Ares EBS consultant, Yiting Chen, shared how to accurately grasp the fixed asset tax account books through E-business tools, and explained the operation of enterprise asset maintenance and account settlement. This can enable the accounting personnel to grasp enterprise fixed account in the fastest and simplest way, and to become best aid for operational management.Michelle Chang, senior consultant of Ares, used various cases and scenarios to explain how to maintain enterprise account books of fixed asset tax through Oracle EBS, and provide latest and most accurate data when enterprises encounter cash flow settlement needs. To assist users to master EBS operational details, Ares consultant team hosted a seminar on IT-end of Oracle EBS in April, to share EBS R12 online database environment and details.Ares e-paper will be released monthly to provide clients of Ares the latest and the richest information, and Ares consultant team will host Oracle seminar continuously. For more information about Oracle ERP, please contact us.Oracle ERP is the core software of Oracle E-Business Suite and Oracle EBS is a set of total solution that is based on ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning), with the system extended to the customer end, supply chain end and high-level decision support system, which can be called ERP II. Besides including the traditional ERP, which is at the core of the enterprise, Oracle ERP integrates CRM (Customer Relationship Management), SCM (Supply Chain Management and BI (Business Intelligence)Ares has provided professional services for over 36 years, and is the first Taiwan-based software company to be listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE). Ares is a professional manufacturing management information system provide, with top Manufacturing Execution System (MES) maker for LED industry in Taiwan, and the first government-acknowledged IFRS ERP solution provider. Ares is also the top player of the Taiwan foreign exchange, core banking solutions, and is a SWIFT partner, while being the first Oracle partner in Taiwan. Ares eAResBank is acknowledged by international research institution Gartner, and self-developed ciMes becomes the only Taiwan MES solution acknowledged by Gartner. Ares launched ArgoERP in Thailand with Thai leading software company DataOne Asia of SVOA group, aiming to become the number one ERP in ASEAN markets.