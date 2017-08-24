News By Tag
Ares wins professional service organization certificate by Taiwan government again
Frank Lin, president of Ares, stated that Ares becomes an authorized professional Technological Service Organization for Software and IT Services with five technical service items: Enterprise Application Software -Enterprise Resource Planning, Infrastructure Software - IT Security and Software Testing Services, Implementation - Security Services, Implementation - Application Development Services and Software Support -Application Software Support. Ares has been awarded for six years consecutively, proving the energy of information services of Ares is widely-acknowledged by the nation.
Ares is the only ERP software company listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange currently, Ares self-developed ArgoERP (Argo Enterprise Resource Planning) has accumulated rich ERP implementation experience with various industries, along with theacknowledgement of 12 certificates of IFRS, showing the leading position of Ares with ERP development and execution.
Ares also provides professional software consultancy services, assisting companies in various fields to integrate business and industry knowledge and energywith leading software technology and experience to provide more effective software solutions; the service energy of Ares is widely recognized. Ares uPKI (ubiquitous Public Key Infrastructure)
Certifications of Ares:
2014: Awarded Certificate of Registration as a Technological Service Organization by the Industrial Development Bureau (IDB) of Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), becoming an authorized IT Service Engineering Service Organization for IT3 section Professional Services
2011: Awarded Certificate of Registration as a Technological Service Organization by the Industrial Development Bureau (IDB) of Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), becoming an authorized IT Service Engineering Service Organization for IT3 section Professional Services
2009: Awarded Certificate of Registration as a Technological Service Organization by the Industrial Development Bureau (IDB) of Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), becoming an authorized IT Service Engineering Service Organization for IT3 section Professional Services
2008: Qualified for knowledge management consultancy service company by recognition of Taiwan's IDB
2004: Qualified for knowledge management consultancy service company by recognition of Taiwan's IDB
Ares has accumulated experience in information and system integrations field for over 36 years, provide various industries comprehensive solutions with innovative software techniques and services, enhancing management quality of the customers to establish leadership and expand layout internationally.
About Ares
Ares has provided professional services for over 36 years, and is the first Taiwan-based software company to be listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE). Ares is a professional manufacturing management information system provide, with top Manufacturing Execution System (MES) maker for LED industry in Taiwan, and the first government-acknowledged IFRS ERP solution provider. Ares is also the top player of the Taiwan foreign exchange, core banking solutions, and is a SWIFT partner, while being the first Oracle partner in Taiwan. Ares eAResBank is acknowledged by international research institution Gartner, and self-developed ciMes becomes the only Taiwan MES solution acknowledged by Gartner. Ares launched ArgoERP in Thailand with Thai leading software company DataOne Asia of SVOA group, aiming to become the number one ERP in ASEAN markets.
