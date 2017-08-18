News By Tag
Ares China subsidiary Aplusoft listed on China board
The "New Four Board" represents "new industry, new operation type, new model, new technique." It is expected to connect capital market and real economy through equity exchange center platform, promoting the four new enterprise transformation upgrade and development to solve the financing problems of the innovative technology-type small- and medium size enterprises. It is a local government- managed non-public offering of securities venue, serving small- and medium size enterprise new organization format and operation types, which is defined as multi-level market system, also known as the regional equity market. Aplusoft hopes to seek multi-resources through the aid of capital market forces to expand company size and business and pave the road for the brighter future.
Frank Lin, president of Ares, stated that Aplusoft upholds the service market of Taiwan parent company, Ares. Besides development of various enterprise application software, Aplusoft also provides high-quality enterprise information services including: HCP (Human Capital Planner), ciMes (Computer Integrated Manufacturing Execution System), ArgoERP (Argo Enterprise Resource Planning), SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition)…
To expand the development of the new techniques for new technology industry and accommodate the current economic growth strategic trends in China, Aplusoft looks forward to expanding the business to countries near borders of China and further to Europe, establishing firmer and closer relations with allies. By assisting China enterprise with professional informatization, along with the advantages of international corporation partners and overseas business expansion experience of Ares, Aplusoft successfully entered the "New Four Board, "bringing two-way flow of market capital and resources. Aplusoft will continue to grow through capital market operation and integration of advantageous resources.
Milestones of Ares
1999: Stocks traded on Taiwan OTC (Over-the-Counter)
2001: First Software Companylisted on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE)
2017: China subsidiary, Aplusoft (Suzhou) Corporation, listed on "Regional Equity Market (New Four Board)" in China
About Ares
Ares has provided professional services for over 36 years, and is the first Taiwan-based software company to be listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE). Ares is a professional manufacturing management information system provide, with top Manufacturing Execution System (MES) maker for LED industry in Taiwan, and the first government-acknowledged IFRS ERP solution provider. Ares is also the top player of the Taiwan foreign exchange, core banking solutions, and is a SWIFT partner, while being the first Oracle partner in Taiwan. Ares eAResBank is acknowledged by international research institution Gartner, and self-developed ciMes becomes the only Taiwan MES solution acknowledged by Gartner. Ares launched ArgoERP in Thailand with Thai leading software company DataOne Asia of SVOA group, aiming to become the number one ERP in ASEAN markets.
Ares Internatiaonl Corp.: https://www.ares.com.tw/
Email：marketing@
Contact Person： Julia Chen
Tel：886-2-
(ARES is registered trademark to Ares International Corp. Other names and trademarks belong to headquarters and branches.)
