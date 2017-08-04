 
Leading Taiwan software company Ares supports child adoption to realize social responsibility

 
 
ARES
ARES
 
TAIPEI, Taiwan - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Leading Taiwan software company Ares International Corp. has supported the Taiwan Fund for Children and Families (TFCF) Adoption Plan for over 27 years and recently received a thank-you letter from an adopted child, sharing her life and dreams of future with us; it is very touching!

Ares has been realizing corporate responsibility and the concept of social care practice for several decades, besides providing social care and support in Taiwan, Ares hopes to spread this care and love across the globe. The adopted child from Kyrgyz Respublikasy mentioned in the letter: "I wish you strong health, long life and happiness. Wish you all the best. Thank you for helping me," expressing her gratitude for Ares. It is very impressive that a little help from the society can help these kids grow up happily and healthily.

Harry Yu, chairman of Ares, stated that since Ares was found, the company not only insist on "being fully responsible to our clients," but also contributes to corporate social responsibility, hoping that a small force from enterprise can have powerful effects. The adopted child holds the faith to become a nurse and help more people in the future, hoping to pass on and circulate the love continuously, to enable positive energy of the overall society.

Ares has been a permanent sponsor of Taiwan Fund of Children and Families foundation since 1980, providing care and warmth to the society silently for over 36 years, along with regular corporation of invoice donation for The First Social Welfare Foundation. Furthermore, Ares realized eco-friendly working environment to create friendly and joyful working environment, and enforce the core value of corporate social responsibility. Ares will hold the idea of "Take from society, give back to society "continuously in the future, to contribute to the society and create a better future!

About Ares

Ares has provided professional services for over 36 years, and is the first Taiwan-based software company to be listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE). Ares is a professional manufacturing management information system provider, with top Manufacturing Execution System (MES (http://cimes.ares.com.tw/en/)) maker for LED industry in Taiwan, and the first governm (http://www.ares.com.tw/en/products/lt)ent-acknowledged IFRS (http://argoerp.ares.com.tw/en/i.php) ERP (http://argoerp.ares.com.tw/en/a.php) solution provider. Ares is also the top player of the Taiwan foreign exchange, core banking solutions, and is a SWIFT (http://www.ares.com.tw/en/products/swift) partner, while being the first Oracle partner in Taiwan. Ares eAResBank (http://www.ares.com.tw/en/products/earesbank) is acknowledged by international research institution Gartner, and self-developed ciMes becomes the only Taiwan MES solution acknowledged by Gartner. Ares launched ArgoERP in Thailand with Thai leading software company DataOne Asia of SVOA group, aiming to become the number one ERP in ASEAN markets.
Source:Ares International Corp.
