Excalibur Data Becomes A Business Relationship Management Institute Licensed Consulting Partner
As a Licensed Consulting Partner Excalibur Data Systems continues to demonstrate their commitment to enabling clients in the areas of business relationship management, organizational strategy, change management and other areas that foster successful BRM capabilities.
"The thought leadership available in the BRM Body of Knowledge (BRMBOK™) has been of immense value as Excalibur Data Systems works with our customers looking to drive more value from the investments they are making in delivering IT services. Having a framework and best practices for optimizing the business value of enterprise IT projects has helped our clients to better create a roadmap and strategy for enabling digital transformation. The complementary training and certification programs (BRMP & CBRM) are ideal for helping our customers to build an organizational BRM capability."
About Excalibur Data Systems
Excalibur Data Systems helps organizations improve, align, integrate and automate IT and business operations. With a team of industry experts, their continual process improvement approach enables clients to implement reliable, robust, feature-rich and cost-effective solutions. Excalibur Data Systems is uniquely positioned to help clients successfully plan, assess, design and implement converged solutions to master IT and business processes. For more information, please visit http://excaliburdata.com or http://excaliburdata.ca in Canada and follow us on Twitter: @ExcaliburData.
Contact
John Kleist III, BRMP
Vice President, Sales and Marketing
(724) 387-1331
jkleist@excaliburdata.com
