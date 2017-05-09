 
Industry News





Excalibur Data Becomes A Business Relationship Management Institute Licensed Consulting Partner

 
 
BRMI LCP 2017
BRMI LCP 2017
 
PITTSBURGH - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Excalibur Data Systems, a leading enterprise software and services agency with offices in the United States and Canada, today announced their participation in the Business Relationship Management Institute Licensed Consulting Partner (LCP) Program.

As a Licensed Consulting Partner Excalibur Data Systems continues to demonstrate their commitment to enabling clients in the areas of business relationship management, organizational strategy, change management and other areas that foster successful BRM capabilities.

"The thought leadership available in the BRM Body of Knowledge (BRMBOK™) has been of immense value as Excalibur Data Systems works with our customers looking to drive more value from the investments they are making in delivering IT services. Having a framework and best practices for optimizing the business value of enterprise IT projects has helped our clients to better create a roadmap and strategy for enabling digital transformation. The complementary training and certification programs (BRMP & CBRM) are ideal for helping our customers to build an organizational BRM capability." - said John Kleist III, BRMP, Vice President at Excalibur Data Systems

About Excalibur Data Systems

Excalibur Data Systems helps organizations improve, align, integrate and automate IT and business operations. With a team of industry experts, their continual process improvement approach enables clients to implement reliable, robust, feature-rich and cost-effective solutions. Excalibur Data Systems is uniquely positioned to help clients successfully plan, assess, design and implement converged solutions to master IT and business processes.  For more information, please visit http://excaliburdata.com or http://excaliburdata.ca in Canada and follow us on Twitter: @ExcaliburData.

Contact
John Kleist III, BRMP
Vice President, Sales and Marketing
(724) 387-1331
jkleist@excaliburdata.com
