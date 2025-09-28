News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New Horror-Comedy Audio Drama, Illinois Hell Hole Drops You Into a Bottomless Pit of Laughs
Not just an audiobook, but a "movie for your ears" — cinematic, immersive, and laugh-out-loud funny.
By: Open Blue Sky
The story follows Ned Fischer, a down-on-his-
Billed as a "movie for your ears," the project delivers a cinematic experience through razor-sharp comedy, eerie soundscapes, and a sweeping score that paint the world vividly in the listener's imagination.
"It's a little bit like a Simpsons Treehouse of Horror episode with a pinch of Evil Dead and a heavy dessert of Little Shop of Horrors," says creator and star Matt Brookens. "Oh, and just a touch of Black Mirror—because of the time stuff when wishes are granted," he adds with a geeky laugh.
The cast features voice legends Corey Burton (Star Wars, Disney, Transformers) as the Narrator and Daran Norris (The Fairly OddParents, Veronica Mars) as Rabin, a 1920s conman who claws his way back from Hell. They're joined by creator Matt Brookens as Ned, Reggie Guyton as Moose, Meghan Maureen McDonough (Grey's Anatomy) as Lenore, and Kassandra Escandell, whose dark wit and huge online following bring a sharp edge to the town psychic, Moonglow. Cult horror favorite John LaFlamboy (Zombie Army Productions) doubles as Bill and Satan, while comedy innovator Doug Lussenhop (The Eric Andre Show) drops in as Gary from Lincoln Land.
The release also reflects a growing indie movement: creators using audio as both entertainment and proof-of-concept IP—a way to self-greenlight original stories in an era of shrinking film budgets and AI-driven sameness. "Making an audio version of my screenplay let me bring the story to life on my own terms. Even if it never becomes a film, it stands alone as a unique listening experience,"
Ownership and Collaboration
Another distinctive aspect is the distribution model. In addition to upfront SAG pay, cast members were offered ownership stakes and affiliate income through direct sales. Each actor has a unique link, earning a share of sales and helping promote the release. "I just didn't want to give the big streamers all the money right away," says Brookens, donning a beret and smoking a clove cigarette like a French Revolutionary.
Illinois Hell Hole is available now at: https://linktr.ee/
Contact
Open Blue Sky
***@openblueskyllc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse