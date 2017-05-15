 
News By Tag
* Inventory
* Branding
* Marketing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Sparks
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1514131211109


IntelliTrack® Debuts Updated Brand Identity

Leading inventory management software provider uses new messaging to strengthen customer experience
 
 
Updated Logo for IntelliTrack, Inc.
Updated Logo for IntelliTrack, Inc.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Inventory
* Branding
* Marketing

Industry:
* Software

Location:
* Sparks - Maryland - US

SPARKS, Md. - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- IntelliTrack, Inc., a leading provider of innovative inventory management software, recently debuted a completely redesigned brand identity. The new branding, which includes updated logos, tagline, brand statement, color palettes and positioning, will provide a better experience for customers and partners and guide the way that IntelliTrack innovates in the future.

"At IntelliTrack, we're dedicated to continuously improving and expanding our solutions to best serve our customers," stated Ron Pawlowski, chief operating officer. "Our rebranding effort strongly supports that goal by creating a better experience for our customers, prospective clients, partners and employees."

The visual identity was updated to showcase IntelliTrack's strong web-based platform, simple integration, flexible features, and user-friendly interface. The 25-year-old logo was redesigned with a focus on simplicity, technology and connectivity.

The new tagline "Simple. Smart. Flexible." and new brand statement "The simplest way to manage your inventory." reflect IntelliTrack's focus on making the entire customer experience simpler and more comfortable while providing a superior inventory management solution.

"We pride ourselves on our forward-thinking, customer-centered approach, and the new brand elements really demonstrate that," stated Noel McKeon, business development manager. "It's important that we show our customers and partners that we are consistently moving forward."

To develop the new brand identity, IntelliTrack worked with Backroom, a boutique brand development agency. Backroom's team of strategists performed extensive research and worked collaboratively with IntelliTrack's clients and internal stakeholders to create a well-defined brand and customer experience strategy.

IntelliTrack leveraged the newly developed strategy to create its new tagline and guide the logo design efforts. The team partnered with SR&B Advertising, a full-service marketing and advertising agency, to develop the updated logos and color palette.

"This was an exciting project for IntelliTrack," stated Christina Grieves, marketing manager. "The new design elements showcase IntelliTrack as the modern, innovative company that it truly is. By focusing as a team, we will be better able to support our customers and deliver the industry's most trusted inventory management solution."

IntelliTrack plans to continue its efforts by updating its website, marketing and communications to reflect the new brand identity and further simplify the customer experience. To learn more about IntelliTrack, please visit http://www.intellitrack.net.

About IntelliTrack®

IntelliTrack is the simplest way to manage your inventory. For more than 25 years, IntelliTrack has created and implemented innovative, effective inventory solutions for thousands of customers.  Dedicated to efficiency and flexibility, IntelliTrack  helps companies of all sizes and in every industry control their inventory and gain meaningful insights. Customers rely on IntellITrack for accurate, up-to-date inventory information that is accessible anytime, anywhere. www.intellitrack.com

About Backroom

Backroom is a boutique brand development agency that uses the power of data and vision to build iconic brands. Backroom builds identity systems, messaging frameworks, websites, and sensory experiences that increase brand value and create transformation for the companies they work with.

About SR&B Advertising

Strakes, Roberts & Bauer Advertising's (SR&B) corporate entity, Strakes Colossus Corporation, was founded in 1964 as a regional advertising agency serving Baltimore-area clients. In 1988, Carl G. Bauer acquired Strakes Colossus Corporation and began doing business as Strakes, Roberts & Bauer Advertising with a mission to serve small to medium sized businesses in the Baltimore Metropolitan Area. SR&B was founded upon the principles of creative ideas, trusting partnerships and world class customer service… all of which still ring true throughout the company today.

Media Contact
Christina Grieves
Marketing Manager
4436890340
***@intellitrack.com
End
Source:
Email:***@intellitrack.com Email Verified
Tags:Inventory, Branding, Marketing
Industry:Software
Location:Sparks - Maryland - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 15, 2017
IntelliTrack, Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share