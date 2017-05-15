News By Tag
IntelliTrack® Debuts Updated Brand Identity
Leading inventory management software provider uses new messaging to strengthen customer experience
"At IntelliTrack, we're dedicated to continuously improving and expanding our solutions to best serve our customers," stated Ron Pawlowski, chief operating officer. "Our rebranding effort strongly supports that goal by creating a better experience for our customers, prospective clients, partners and employees."
The visual identity was updated to showcase IntelliTrack's strong web-based platform, simple integration, flexible features, and user-friendly interface. The 25-year-old logo was redesigned with a focus on simplicity, technology and connectivity.
The new tagline "Simple. Smart. Flexible." and new brand statement "The simplest way to manage your inventory." reflect IntelliTrack's focus on making the entire customer experience simpler and more comfortable while providing a superior inventory management solution.
"We pride ourselves on our forward-thinking, customer-centered approach, and the new brand elements really demonstrate that," stated Noel McKeon, business development manager. "It's important that we show our customers and partners that we are consistently moving forward."
To develop the new brand identity, IntelliTrack worked with Backroom, a boutique brand development agency. Backroom's team of strategists performed extensive research and worked collaboratively with IntelliTrack's clients and internal stakeholders to create a well-defined brand and customer experience strategy.
IntelliTrack leveraged the newly developed strategy to create its new tagline and guide the logo design efforts. The team partnered with SR&B Advertising, a full-service marketing and advertising agency, to develop the updated logos and color palette.
"This was an exciting project for IntelliTrack,"
IntelliTrack plans to continue its efforts by updating its website, marketing and communications to reflect the new brand identity and further simplify the customer experience. To learn more about IntelliTrack, please visit http://www.intellitrack.net.
About IntelliTrack®
IntelliTrack is the simplest way to manage your inventory. For more than 25 years, IntelliTrack has created and implemented innovative, effective inventory solutions for thousands of customers. Dedicated to efficiency and flexibility, IntelliTrack helps companies of all sizes and in every industry control their inventory and gain meaningful insights. Customers rely on IntellITrack for accurate, up-to-date inventory information that is accessible anytime, anywhere. www.intellitrack.com
About Backroom
Backroom is a boutique brand development agency that uses the power of data and vision to build iconic brands. Backroom builds identity systems, messaging frameworks, websites, and sensory experiences that increase brand value and create transformation for the companies they work with.
About SR&B Advertising
Strakes, Roberts & Bauer Advertising's (SR&B) corporate entity, Strakes Colossus Corporation, was founded in 1964 as a regional advertising agency serving Baltimore-area clients. In 1988, Carl G. Bauer acquired Strakes Colossus Corporation and began doing business as Strakes, Roberts & Bauer Advertising with a mission to serve small to medium sized businesses in the Baltimore Metropolitan Area. SR&B was founded upon the principles of creative ideas, trusting partnerships and world class customer service… all of which still ring true throughout the company today.
Media Contact
Christina Grieves
Marketing Manager
4436890340
***@intellitrack.com
