IntelliTrack® Now Available in QuickBooks Desktop App Store
Leading software provides advanced inventory management for QuickBooks Desktop users
IntelliTrack provides QuickBooks Desktop users with an easy-to-use, web-based solution for their inventory management needs. The newly updated integration allows business owners to track their inventory data, purchase orders, and sales data and seamlessly sync it with QuickBooks Desktop.
"This integration is very powerful for both IntelliTrack users and QuickBooks Desktop users," stated Ron Pawlowski, chief operating officer. "Much like Intuit, we focus on creating simple solutions for businesses. By combining the capabilities of both software products, business owners will be able to simplify their processes and improve productivity."
IntelliTrack is available in the QuickBooks app store, an online marketplace that allows QuickBooks Desktop users to easily find compatible apps for their needs. In order to list the app, Intuit performed an extensive review, verifying that IntelliTrack solves important customer problems, provides added functionality, integrates with QuickBooks Desktop via QuickBooks SDK, and meets a quality standard.
IntelliTrack is a web-based platform with optional software for mobile computers and a wide range of enhancements and integrations. In addition to the QuickBooks app store, users can purchase IntelliTrack directly from IntelliTrack, Inc. or through a preferred partner. To learn more about IntelliTrack, please visit http://www.intellitrack.net.
About IntelliTrack®
IntelliTrack is the simplest way to manage your inventory. For more than 25 years, IntelliTrack has created and implemented innovative, effective inventory solutions for thousands of customers. Dedicated to efficiency and flexibility, IntelliTrack helps companies of all sizes and in every industry control their inventory and gain meaningful insights. Customers rely on IntellITrack for accurate, up-to-date inventory information that is accessible anytime, anywhere.
Media Contact
Christina Grieves
Marketing Manager
8885833008
***@intellitrack.com
