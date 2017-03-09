 
Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109

IntelliTrack Announces Hire of Marketing Manager

 
 
Christina Grieves, Marketing Manager for IntelliTrack
Christina Grieves, Marketing Manager for IntelliTrack
 
SPARKS, Md. - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- IntelliTrack, Inc., the world's leading provider of comprehensive, scalable, easy-to-use inventory management software, is pleased to announce that Christina Grieves has joined the company as its marketing manager. In this newly created role, she will work closely with the company's executive leadership and business development team to drive branding and growth and to deliver a great customer experience.

As the marketing manager, Grieves will focus on developing and implementing a cohesive brand and marketing strategy for IntelliTrack and its suite of innovative software products. Her efforts will help the company expand its presence in the marketplace while also serving its existing customers and partners with clear, thoughtful messaging.

"We are very excited to have Christina join the IntelliTrack team," states Noel McKeon, business development manager. "She brings a great deal of marketing experience, and it will be beneficial to our customers, prospective clients, and business partners to have someone exclusively focused on the marketing of our company and products.

Grieves brings a strong marketing background to IntelliTrack, including specialized expertise in digital marketing, content, email and social media. She has shown continuous dedication to the marketing profession through her learning efforts and involvement with various marketing groups. Grieves earned her bachelor of arts degree in advertising/public relations from Penn State University.

About IntelliTrack
IntelliTrack, Inc. is the world's leading provider of comprehensive, scalable, easy-to-use inventory management software. For more than 25 years, IntelliTrack has developed, deployed, and supported robust inventory control solutions for tens of thousands of customers. Leveraging experience and understanding of the marketplace, IntelliTrack offers customers intuitive, cloud-based modules for inventory management, stockroom management, mailroom tracking, fixed or rotational asset control, and warehouse management with barcode/RFID technology and integration capabilities. Visit https://www.intellitrack.net to learn more.

Christina Grieves
IntelliTrack, Inc.
