News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
IntelliTrack Announces Hire of Marketing Manager
As the marketing manager, Grieves will focus on developing and implementing a cohesive brand and marketing strategy for IntelliTrack and its suite of innovative software products. Her efforts will help the company expand its presence in the marketplace while also serving its existing customers and partners with clear, thoughtful messaging.
"We are very excited to have Christina join the IntelliTrack team," states Noel McKeon, business development manager. "She brings a great deal of marketing experience, and it will be beneficial to our customers, prospective clients, and business partners to have someone exclusively focused on the marketing of our company and products.
Grieves brings a strong marketing background to IntelliTrack, including specialized expertise in digital marketing, content, email and social media. She has shown continuous dedication to the marketing profession through her learning efforts and involvement with various marketing groups. Grieves earned her bachelor of arts degree in advertising/
About IntelliTrack
IntelliTrack, Inc. is the world's leading provider of comprehensive, scalable, easy-to-use inventory management software. For more than 25 years, IntelliTrack has developed, deployed, and supported robust inventory control solutions for tens of thousands of customers. Leveraging experience and understanding of the marketplace, IntelliTrack offers customers intuitive, cloud-based modules for inventory management, stockroom management, mailroom tracking, fixed or rotational asset control, and warehouse management with barcode/RFID technology and integration capabilities. Visit https://www.intellitrack.net to learn more.
Contact
Christina Grieves
IntelliTrack, Inc.
***@intellitrack.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse